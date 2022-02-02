New Health and Wellness Rotary Club Debuts in Silicon Valley with Guest of Honor Swami Mukundananda

Sunnyvale (California) [US], February 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): The inaugural charter celebration of the Rotary E-Club of Silicon Valley, Health and Wellness will take place with special guest of honor, Swami Mukundananda, internationally recognized authority on mind management and holistic health on February 5, 2022, 8:00 am PST.

The new Rotary E-Club plans to offer educational programs to mitigate the strains the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on both individuals and communities and make stress and mind management programs, wellness education initiatives and training opportunities accessible to people not only in Silicon Valley but across the world.

"We invited Swami Mukundananda to the launch of our club to help us set the bar high. He truly embodies Rotary's 'service above self' motto and through his charitable organization JKYog, has transformed lives across the globe with his various educational and humanitarian initiatives," noted Santosh Taneja, Club President.

The Founders of the club initially came together through JKYog's Bay area center, where they discovered the value and joys of selfless service. "We became inspired from our own transformative experiences that JKYog's holistic health programs offered. We felt the Rotary's aim of selfless service and positive impact locally and globally would be a great way to bridge together our passion for health and wellness in collaboration with the amazing talent and innovation here in Silicon Valley."

Initial plans for the new club include programs for yoga and meditation and naturopathy. Members will have opportunities to harness the wealth of resources from its collaboration with talented Silicon Valley residents to transform lives to create and implement innovative health and wellness programs across the globe.

Ramesh Hariharan, Official Club Advisor and Past Rotary International District Governor in California has high expectations for the new Rotary E-Club. "Having witnessed the phenomenal popularity and success of JKYog in the Bay area, I am pleased to see the synergy between the new Silicon Valley Health and Wellness E-Club and JKYog's Bay area center and am confident it will continue to fuel not only the growth of this club but bring together an impressive array of resources that will have lasting impact on health and wellness across the world."

The Rotary E-Club of Silicon Valley, Health and Wellness has already attracted over 90 active members, committed to meet online twice a month.

Visit (https://www.healthandwellnessrotary.org) for further details.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)