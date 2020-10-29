New Holland Agriculture announces 6-year warranty on all tractors

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): New Holland Agriculture, one of the world's leading agriculture brands, recently announced a 6 years T-warranty (Transferable warranty) on all New Holland tractors in India.

Considered to be the first in Industry to come out with such a unique offering, the 6 years and 6000 hours warranty policy will come into effect from 2nd Oct'20. In addition, warranty benefits can be easily transferred to subsequent buyers in the event of a resale.

With this new customer-centric warranty policy, the brands is looking forward to reinforcing the after-sales support to its customers and in turn, strengthen their trust in the brand and its products.

"The New Holland Agriculture brand stands for technology, reliability, and quality. In fact we are so confident of our quality that We are delighted to announce best in class 6-years warranty on the entire range of New Holland tractors in India. This stands true to our commitment towards supporting the farming community. And will help to strengthen the customer's trust in the quality and durability of our products," said Raunak Varma, Managing Director & Country Head (India & SAARC), while speaking on the occasion.

"6-years T-warranty would further establish our technologically superior product range as the benchmark in quality. It's added advantage of transferring the warranty benefits to the subsequent buyers till warranty term lasts, will help the resale tractor buyers too," said Bimal Kumar, Sales Director, New Holland Agriculture, India, while speaking on the warranty benefits.

New Holland Agriculture offers a technologically superior range of tractors, as well as a complete range of farm equipment right from land preparation to post-harvesting such as hay and forage equipment, planters, balers, sprayers and tillage equipment.

New Holland Agriculture tractors armed with the latest technology, powerful and fuel-efficient engine have become the first choice for the farmers. The brand provides customers across India with all-round support from training on how to get the best out of their equipment to fast and efficient after-sales service through a network of professional dealers.

New Holland Agriculture has a strong base of more than 5 lakh happy customers in India, with a growing network of more than 1000 customer touchpoints. Since 1998, New Holland Agriculture has operated a state-of-the-art tractor manufacturing plant at Greater Noida which is built on the lines of its international facilities.

This also comprises a research and development centre and a training centre for dealers and customers. The New Holland customer care centre provides support in eight languages, including Hindi and English, to customers across India and can be reached toll-free on 1800 419 0124.

media.cnhindustrial.com/AMEA-ENGLISH/Subscribe

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions.

More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com.

: www.caseih.com

: www.newholland.com

: www.casece.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)