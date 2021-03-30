New Holland celebrates 20 illustrious years of the 3230 tractor

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): New Holland Agriculture, a brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is celebrating the successful 20th anniversary of its popular 3230 tractor model.
Since the 3230's launch in 2001, New Holland has successfully expanded the model's legacy with variants such as the 3230 Nx, 3230 Tx and 3230 Tx Super during its two decades in production.
Commenting on the anniversary, Kumar Bimal, Director of Sales, New Holland Agriculture, said, "We are extremely grateful to our customers for supporting the 3230 over all these years. The continuing success of the model illustrates the trust customers have in the New Holland brand. It is a reflection of the company's approach to continuous improvement that has kept the model aligned to the changing requirements of Indian farmers. New Holland Agriculture is committed to transforming the lives of farmers through innovation and appropriate adoptions of new farm technologies."
New Holland's 3230 was the first model to integrate notable new features such as Lift-O-Matic, Side Shift Constant Mesh AFD Gear Box, Real Oil Immersed Multidisc Brakes (OIB), Softek clutch, Economy PTO and others. Its powerful engine has established a reputation for reliability and longevity, creating strong resale values for the 3230 and adding to the model's long-term customer appeal.
Since the production of the 3230 began, New Holland has sold more than 75,000 units. The company has committed to further model improvements for the 3230 to meet evolving customer needs and cementing its category-leading position.
A pioneer in agricultural machinery, New Holland Agriculture has remained resilient for 125 years in staying true to its core values with zeal and passion. The company has an advanced tractor manufacturing plant at Greater Noida, built to the same specification as its other international facilities. This comprises a research and development centre, plus a training centre for dealers and customers. The brand has a strong base of more than 5 lakh happy customers in India, with a growing network of more than 1000 customer touchpoints. The New Holland customer care centre provides support in ten languages, including Hindi and English, to customers across India and can be reached toll-free on 1800 419 0124.
New Holland Agriculture's reputation is built on the success of our customers, cash crop producers, livestock farmers, contractors, vineyards, or ground care professionals. They can count on the widest offering of innovative products and services: a full line of equipment, from tractors to harvesting, material handling equipment, complemented by tailored financial services from a specialist in agriculture. A highly professional global dealer network and New Holland's commitment to excellence guarantees the ultimate customer experience for every customer.
For more information on New Holland, please visit (https://www.newholland.com/Pages/GeoLoc.html) www.newholland.com.
New Holland Agriculture is a brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence.
More information about CNH Industrial can be found online at (https://www.cnhindustrial.com/en-us/Pages/homepage.aspx)
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
