NewsVoir New Delhi [India], September 11: New Holland, a brand of CNH, has successfully completed its unique farmer-to-farmer engagement initiative, 'Super Safar', a journey that celebrated the trust, experiences and aspirations of farmers across Haryana and Punjab. Led by New Holland customer and digital creator Rocky Shahpuria, the campaign took the New Holland 3630 TX Super Plus+ directly into farming communities, creating meaningful interactions with over 1,500 farmers through customer meets, field engagements, tractor rallies and dealership activations. Spanning over 500 km, the campaign covered more than 10 districts across key agricultural markets in Haryana and Punjab. The customized 3630 Super Plus+ caravan travelled through Gohana, Jind, Narwana, Patran/Moonak, Sangrur/Sunam, Barnala, Jagraon, Nakodar/Jalandhar and Amritsar. The campaign highlighted the 3630 TX Super Plus+ proposition across key pillars including Performance+, Power+, Savings+, Service+, Style+ and Safety+, while reinforcing the brand philosophy of 'Zindagi Super Plus', which reflects New Holland's commitment to helping farmers achieve more in every aspect of their lives.

What made the initiative particularly unique was Rocky Shahpuria's deep association with the New Holland 3630 TX Super Plus+. Known for his travel-focused content and long-distance journeys, Rocky transformed his own 3630 TX Super Plus+ into a customized caravan and undertook the journey across Haryana and Punjab aboard the tractor itself. His decision to use the tractor as a travel companion reflects the confidence, comfort and trust he has developed in the machine through real-world usage. The campaign therefore went beyond a conventional brand association, showcasing an authentic customer experience that resonated strongly with farming communities. Commenting on the initiative, Tarun Khanna, Director - Marketing (AG) India, New Holland, said, "At New Holland, we believe the strongest endorsement of a tractor comes from the farmers who use it every day. Rocky's decision to convert his own 3630 TX Super Plus+ into a travelling caravan and take it directly to farming communities made this initiative especially authentic, as it reflected genuine customer confidence in the product. Through Super Safar, the journey brought alive the spirit of 'Zindagi Super Plus' by showcasing how the 3630 Tx Super Plus+ contributes to farmers' aspirations, livelihoods and everyday success."

Rocky Shahpuria, New Holland Customer & Influencer, said, "The New Holland 3630 TX Super Plus has been a trusted companion in my journey. When I decided to convert my tractor into a customized caravan and travel with it, I wanted to demonstrate my confidence in the machine beyond the farm. Through Super Safar, I had the opportunity to meet fellow farmers, hear their stories and share my own experience with a tractor that has become an integral part of my life. The response from farmers across Haryana and Punjab has been truly overwhelming." Haryana and Punjab remain important markets for New Holland, with their strong agricultural base and high levels of farm mechanization making them strategically significant to the brand's growth and customer engagement agenda. The region also represents a diverse set of farming requirements, from field preparation and sowing to haulage and other agricultural applications, creating a strong environment to demonstrate the versatility and performance of the 3630 TX Super Plus+

About New Holland For over 125 years, New Holland has supported farmers with the technology, solutions and services they need for productive agriculture. It has a history of driving innovation, providing the answers to customer needs with a broad range of agricultural and light construction equipment. With proven production machines that utilize the latest alternative fuel technology to power the sustainable revolution in farming, we are the sector's Clean Energy Leader. Our expertise and innovations are backed by precision connected services and supported by a dedicated and global dealer network with a strong territory presence. With you, Season after Season. New Holland is a brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNH) a world-class equipment, technology and services company. More information about CNH can be found online at www.cnh.com

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