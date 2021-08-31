New Honorary Secretary General appointed for Delphic Council of Maharashtra

New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI/The PRTree): Delphic Council of Maharashtra has recently appointed its new Honorary Secretary General Avi Mittal, the CEO of Golden Ace Ventures. The entrepreneur joins a list of esteemed professionals including numerous Bollywood celebrities, all of whom were present at the recent launch of the Delphic Council of Maharashtra logo by hands of the Honourable Governor of Maharashtra.

Avi Mittal is one of the most sought after entrepreneurs of the younger generation and has a diverse network of entrepreneurial ventures in different fields. He is also the chairperson for BRICS chamber of commerce and industry young leaders and is a philanthropist. He has additionally helped over a thousand people during the second wave of the pandemic across Maharashtra with joint efforts from the BRICS chambers and his personal contributions as well.

Talking about his induction into the Delphic Council, Avi shares, "The Delphic games are a great platform for individuals from India to showcase their talents on a global scale. It's evident that there is no shortage of talent in India and the council aims to enable those who have what it takes to represent india."

The Delphic Games are often regarded as the twin sister of the Olympic Games and are focused on Arts and Culture instead of sports. Earlier this year, Bijender Goel was nominated as the founding president of the Indian Delphic council and Sahil Seth as President of the Delphic council of Maharashtra.

