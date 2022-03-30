New lease of learning for East Delhi school children with furniture presented by Chegg India and SEEDS.

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI/PR Newswire): SEEDS Sustainable Ecological & Environmental Development Society along with (https://www.chegg.com) Chegg India has handed over 1850 dual desks to aid post-pandemic recovery of learning levels. Around 21 East Delhi Municipal Corporation schools were selected for distribution, to support education through school furniture that encourages collaborative learning by creating an ideal learning space.

"Continuing our efforts to support the education of children, SEEDS has teamed up with Chegg India to support students in East Delhi public schools with functional learning stations, as they gradually return to classrooms after the pandemic. Classroom furniture plays an important role in improving learning environments for children. We hope the new arrangements will contribute to improving learning outcomes and safer environments for young school-going children," said Dr Manu Gupta, Co-Founder, SEEDS, on the occasion.

Most children at government schools in East Delhi, where the furniture was provided, are from low-income families who rely on daily wages for livelihood. With the high-quality classroom furniture, the children can stay focused and study at school for longer periods of time. Classroom furniture plays an important role in the effectiveness of a student's learning ability. Desks and chairs help to provide a more dignified and organised educational environment for students to complete their learning. The distribution of furniture in their classrooms is expected to help these children not only to prevent drop-out rates but also provide a stable learning environment at the schools to meet the challenges of educating the future.

"The mission and north star of Chegg has always been Student First. We believe that giving back to the community is a direct reflection of how we operate as a company. Over the course of the pandemic, students have missed out on enjoying learning in school. Chegg India is grateful to have an opportunity to contribute to the educational ecosystem at a grassroots level. Children are the future of the country. With this donation, we hope to help foster their love of life-long learning and these children will enjoy their studies in a more structured and organised learning environment." said Vijay TS, Managing Director, Chegg India.

The furniture handover took place at Vishkarma Park where several dignitaries -- Abhay Verma, MLA, Laxmi Nagar; Shyam Sunder Aggarwal, Mayor, East Delhi; Seema Sharma, Additional Director of Education, EDMC-- were present along with school administration personnel.

SEEDS (Sustainable Environment and Ecological Development Society) is a not-for-profit organisation that enables community resilience through practical solutions in the areas of disaster readiness, response and rehabilitation. Since 1994, the organisation has worked extensively on every major disaster in the Indian subcontinent - grafting innovative technology on to traditional wisdom. It has reached out to families affected by disasters and climate stresses; strengthened and rebuilt schools and homes; and has invariably put its faith in skill-building, planning and communications to foster long-term resilience.

SEEDS is also India's first agency to be verified on the parameters of the global Core Humanitarian Standards (CHS)--an international certification system for quality and accountability in humanitarian response. SEEDS has been awarded the most prestigious annual Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan 2021 by the Government of India, acknowledging the invaluable contribution and selfless service rendered by individuals and organisations in India in the field of Disaster Management. SEEDS completed 28 years of outstanding service to humanity in January 2022 and is re-anchoring its approach to building resilience through innovation. It continues to empower the most vulnerable across Asia to build a better future.

For more information, visit (https://www.seedsindia.org)

Follow us: (https://twitter.com/SeedsIndia) Twitter | (https://www.facebook.com/SEEDS.IND) Facebook | (https://bit.ly/35oqTcP) LinkedIn | (https://www.instagram.com/seeds_india) Instagram

Chegg India is a subsidiary of Chegg, Inc., which trades on the NYSE under the symbol of CHGG. Our offices in Delhi and Vizag have specialists across content, engineering, data analysis and marketing, along with thousands of experts who help us create world class content for the ever-growing needs of learners across the world.

Millions of people all around the world Learn with Chegg. Our mission is to improve learning and learning outcomes by putting students first. We support life-long learners starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers. The Chegg platform provides products and services to support learners to help them better understand their academic course materials, and provides personal and professional development skills training, to help them achieve their learning goals. For more information, visit www.chegg.com

Photo: (https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1776729/SEEDS_Chegg_East_Delhi_event.jpg)

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)