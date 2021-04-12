New Samsung Galaxy A72 is now on sale on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store on EMI starting Rs 1,944

You would like to read
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is currently offering great deals on the newly launched Samsung Galaxy A72. The latest addition to the famed Samsung A-series Galaxy smartphones, the A72 is available online on EMI starting at Rs 1,944 on the EMI Store.
The Samsung mobile comes with a massive 5000-mAh battery which delivers up to two days of battery life. Customers can purchase the base variant of this Samsung mobile at Rs 34,999. The Samsung Galaxy A72 is currently available in four colour variants namely violet, blue, black and white.
Customers buying the smartphone from the EMI Store will get it on zero down payment, and delivered within 4-hours*. The Samsung mobile can be purchased online in cities like Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Thane, Ahmedabad, Surat on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store.
Below mentioned are the EMI schemes on Galaxy A72:
The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is a unique online shopping space that allows buyers to choose products from a network of over 1 Lakh+ partner stores across India. With no additional cost, zero down payment, great customized deals and 4-hour speedy delivery*, the EMI Store is a one of its kind online store which enables buyers to get the best possible deal on products.
Shopping on the EMI Store is very easy and convenient. Those buying the Samsung Galaxy A72 can log in to their Bajaj Finserv EMI Store account and add it to the cart. At the payment window select the preferable EMI tenor, then confirm the delivery address. An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number, which one must submit for a secure purchase. Review the terms and conditions, and then click on 'Buy Now. The ordered item is then dispatched and delivered to the mentioned address within 4-hours*. For select products, customers can also request a doorstep demo of purchased items.
*Terms and Conditions apply
