"NEWJ & Kineer Services come together to promote financial independence for India's trans community"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kineer Services Pvt. Ltd. - an initiative founded by a renowned Trans-rights activist, Laxmi Narayan Tripathi to secure livelihood development and financial freedom for India's transgender community - is collaborating with one of India's leading media-tech companies, NEWJ (New Emerging World of Journalism Ltd.) to amplify and raise awareness for its efforts and work across social media platforms, to reach more and more people with the impact they are creating.

Grounded in her own life experiences, Kineer Services was founded by Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, with a vision to foster a paradigm shift for members of the transgender community. They are not only working towards creating dignified employment opportunities for the members of sexual minorities, but are also working towards ensuring that the mental and physical health of the often neglected trans community is taken care of.

One of Kineer's most successful initiatives, packages fresh and pure drinking water from plants run entirely by the Transgender Community in Delhi, Haryana, Noida, Greater Noida and Pune. The initiative has seen a turnover of over 1.5 crore with prestigious clients such as Vistara Airlines, The Lalit Hotels, Protaiga, Barclays Bank, JLL, HCL Technologies, Amity University etc. It plans to capture at least a 10% market share in the next 8 to 10 years and be one of the leading brands in this segment.

NEWJ, a social-first publisher produces inspiring, India-centric stories of all genres under an umbrella platform and is present in 13 languages namely Hindi, English, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Telugu, Kannada, Punjabi, Odia, Assamese, Urdu, and Malayalam. With this social media partnership, they will be helping Kineer reach an aggregated audience of over 20 million across a dozen social media and OTT platforms, with specially curated stories. Its unique visual storytelling has allowed NEWJ to garner close to 11 billion views since its inception in 2019.

Speaking on the partnership, Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, Founder of Kineer said, "My team and I at Kineer are delighted to partner with NEWJ for Pride Month and spread awareness about the challenges faced by transgenders and sexual minorities in India. Empowering the transgender community through livelihood opportunities becomes even more crucial in the backdrop of the pandemic. We thank NEWJ for amplifying the voice of the larger LGBTQ community, through high-quality storytelling thereby impacting an audience of millions across the country."

Shalabh Upadhyay, Founder & CEO at NEWJ said, "Pride month offers us a unique opportunity to tell powerful stories from India's LGBTQ+ communities, and the incredible work being done at the grassroots to alleviate their circumstances. It's an honour to associate with Ms. Tripathi - whose work has made such a deep impact in this space over many years. Kineer's work is sure to inspire our diverse audience of empathetic, socially driven individuals."

People looking to support their work are encouraged to follow this (http://www.kineerservices.com/Default.aspx)link.

NEWJ (New Emerging World of Journalism Limited) is one of India's fastest growing media-tech companies, founded by a team of young entrepreneurs led by Shalabh Upadhyay and backed by Jio Platforms Limited.

It is a video-only, mobile-first publisher focused on creating and producing high impact video content for the smartphone obsessed young Indian. Founded in 2018, the company's mission is to tell stories that matter to India's masses and remains committed to helping build a 'Digital Bharat' as well as grow the country's Digital Knowledge Economy through impactful and India-centric storytelling.

As a "social-first" publisher, NEWJ incorporates stories of all genres under an umbrella brand and is present in twelve languages namely Hindi, English, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Telugu, Kannada, Odia, Assamese, Urdu and Punjabi. NEWJ offers content around current affairs (NEWJ Rajneeti), Spirituality & Religion (NEWJ Dharohar), Pride of India & Men in Uniform (NEWJ Garv) and Entertainment (NEWJ Filmy). At the same time, the company has ventured into the production of original and branded films under Beanbag by NEWJ and also creates informative and explainer stories through Desified.

For more information, please visit, (https://thenewj.com/)

