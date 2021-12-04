News18 India wraps up grand edition of News18 India Chaupal

New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): News18 India successfully wrapped up the grand edition of its marquee event 'News18 India Chaupal - Desh Ka Sabse Bada Manch' by hosting a galaxy of India's top voices to discuss, debate, and deliberate the contemporary issues raging in the country.

The culturally rich platform with rural ambience, was held on 1-2 December 2021 and created a direct connection with viewers by giving them a chance to listen to the country's most impactful politicians, thought leaders, policymakers, and film stars. The event ended on a high note with much fanfare and concluding remarks from BJP President JP Nadda in Delhi.

JP Nadda congratulated News18 India and its team for successfully organizing and hosting #News18IndiaChaupal with thought-provoking sessions and for bringing different voices and views under the same roof. Talking about media's role in strengthening democracy and other pillars like Legislature, Executive and Judiciary, and News18 India for its impeccable work and neutral news coverage, he said, "I congratulate News18 India which is the biggest news channel in the country for its work and neutral and fact-based reporting. The team is giving news and also essaying its role in various languages with all seriousness and responsibilities. I thank News18 India for inviting me here."

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath also congratulated News18 India on successfully hosting meaningful sessions on various topics.

The agenda of this year's #News18IndiaChaupal edition was set around themes such as 75 years of Independence, 50 years of Indo-Pak 1971 War (Bangladesh), upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab among others, the roadmap to 2024 elections, key socio-political and economic issues, and the way forward.

India's top leaders such as Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics, and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, Congress leader Sachin Pilot, BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait, and Bollywood actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor, Dharmendra, Karan Deol, and many others graced the event as speakers.

The sessions were moderated by the channel's team of leading anchors such as Kishore Ajwani (Managing Editor, News 18 India), Amish Devgan, Prateek Trivedi, Aman Chopra, Amitabh Sinha, and Preeti Raghunandan.

