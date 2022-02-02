NexGen Power Systems appoints Guruswamy Ganesh as Chief Systems Officer

You would like to read
- 'Pray from Home with Cycle' on this Ganesh Chaturthi with Sampoorna Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Kit
- Nutraceutical Mantra of 21st century by Ganesh Kamath on International Nutraceutical Day
- Dehati Disco Trailer launched with Sooryavanshi; Kamal Kishor Mishra & Ganesh Acharya share excitement
- God Flipped Me Off, a new fiction book by Ganesh Rajan explains schizophrenia through a story
- "Turtle and Waah Zindagi are a surprise package," Dinesh S Yadav expresses gratitude
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 2 (ANI/PRNewswire): NexGen Power Systems, Inc., a leading designer, developer and U.S.-based manufacturer of proprietary power electronics and conversion systems using patented Vertical GaN™ technologies, today announced the appointment of 30+ year industry veteran, Ganesh Guruswamy, as Chief Systems Officer.
Guruswamy will oversee NexGen's Global Systems Engineering group, with established engineering facilities located in Santa Clara, California and Syracuse, N.Y., and a Center of R & D Excellence in Bangalore, India. The Bangalore R & D Center brings together experts in power electronics, mechanical design, software, testing and board layout.
Guruswamy joins NexGen from Western Digital, where he served for six years as Senior Vice President for Product Development. He brings more than thirty years of senior semiconductor engineering experience, with earlier roles at both AMD and Freescale. Guruswamy expects to accelerate NexGen's already fast growth in Bangalore, where he previously helped to expand Western Digital's significant engineering presence.
"Ganesh's extensive experience in leading engineering teams, and a proven track record of scaling and driving technology excellence, especially in India, makes him an ideal fit as Chief Systems Officer," said Dinesh Ramanathan, NexGen's Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "We look forward to working together to scale NexGen Systems worldwide, as we move closer toward commercial availability of our revolutionary Vertical GaN™ products."
"NexGen Power Systems is enabling the future of power electronics by building a complete state-of-the-art system leveraging patented Vertical GaN™ technologies," added Ganesh. "The NexGen R & D team in Bangalore has helped to develop the world's most efficient power systems, switching at 1+MHz, and making the systems 60% smaller and 50% lighter than comparable electronics. This is only the beginning as we introduce game-changing innovation across multiple consumer and industrial applications."
NexGen designs, develops and manufactures innovative power systems using its patented Vertical GaN™ technologies that enable next-generation power electronics, conversion and generation systems. NexGen Vertical GaN™ technologies are driving faster transition to cleaner, renewable energy and to game-changing smaller, lighter and more efficient power conversion systems using software configurable power platforms.
Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, NexGen manufactures its Vertical GaN™[?] products in the United States at a fabrication facility in Syracuse, New York. NexGen maintains a Center of R & D Excellence for System Engineering in Bangalore, India and sales offices in China, Japan and South Korea.
For further details, please visit our website- (https://nexgenpowersystems.com)
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor