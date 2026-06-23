VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22: NFP Sampoorna Foods Limited (NSE - SME: NFPSAMPOOR), an integrated dry-fruit sourcing, processing, and distribution company, has announced the addition of a Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) extraction facility at its Neemrana manufacturing complex, Rajasthan. The proposed facility marks a significant step towards building a fully integrated and sustainable cashew processing ecosystem by enabling value addition from cashew shell by-products while creating new long-term revenue opportunities. The facility is designed to process up to 1,000 MT of cashew shells per month, further strengthening the Company's integrated cashew value chain and maximizing value realization across the entire processing cycle.

Transforming Waste into Value Under the proposed extraction process: - Approximately 22-23% of the raw shell material is expected to be converted into Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL). - Approximately 72-73% is expected to be recovered as biomass fuel, suitable for various industrial applications. - The balance comprises moisture and process residue/sludge. At prevailing market prices, raw cashew shells currently trade at approximately ₹18 per kg, while CNSL commands prices of nearly ₹55 per kg and biomass fuel approximately ₹12.5 per kg, highlighting the significant value-addition potential achievable through in-house processing. The proposed initiative is expected to substantially enhance overall realizations from cashew processing operations while improving profitability through better utilization of by-products

Expanding Market Opportunity CNSL is emerging as a strategically important bio-based industrial raw material and is increasingly being adopted as a sustainable alternative to petroleum-derived chemicals. It is widely used in the manufacturing of: - Friction materials and brake linings - Industrial resins - Paints and coatings - Construction chemicals - Surface treatment products - Laminates and insulation materials - Specialty polymers and adhesives The Company is entering large and growing sustainability-led markets, with the global CNSL market to grow from approximately US$ 512 million in 2025 to around US$ 876 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of over 11%. Similarly, the global biomass fuel market is estimated at approximately US$ 54.9 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach US$ 84.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of around 6.3%, driven by increasing adoption of renewable and cleaner fuel alternatives worldwide.

Similarly, biomass generated during the extraction process is witnessing growing demand from industrial boilers, thermal power plants, brick kilns, and manufacturing units seeking cleaner and cost-effective fuel alternatives. Strategic Benefits The addition of the CNSL facility is expected to: - Enhance overall realization from cashew processing operations. - Create a new value-added revenue stream. - Improve utilization of by-products generated during processing. - Reduce dependence on a single product category. - Strengthen the Company's sustainability and circular economy initiatives. - Expand the Company's presence into industrial and specialty chemical value chains. - Improve long-term margin profile through value-added processing. Management Perspective & Outlook Commenting on the results, Mr. Yash Vardhan Goel, Managing Director, NFP Sampoorna Foods Limited, said:

"The addition of the CNSL extraction facility marks another important milestone in our journey towards building a fully integrated and sustainable cashew processing platform. We believe that maximizing value from every component of the cashew value chain will significantly enhance our operational efficiency and profitability. With increasing global focus on sustainability, renewable raw materials, and green chemistry, CNSL and biomass offer attractive long-term growth opportunities. This initiative not only strengthens our circular economy approach but also enables us to diversify into high-growth industrial applications while creating additional value for all stakeholders." Forward Outlook With increasing global focus on sustainability, renewable raw materials, and circular economy practices, demand for bio-based industrial inputs is expected to remain strong over the long term.

Through the establishment of in-house CNSL extraction capabilities, NFP Sampoorna Foods aims to strengthen its position as an integrated agri-processing company while expanding into adjacent high-value industrial segments, thereby laying the foundation for sustainable and scalable long-term growth. About Sampoorna Foods Limited NFP Sampoorna Foods Limited operates an integrated dry-fruit platform spanning sourcing, importing, in-house processing, grading, packaging, and pan-India distribution. Its portfolio includes cashew nuts, makhana (fox nuts), almonds, and walnuts, catering to B2B, B2C, and institutional customers. Direct sourcing from African origins and domestic importers ensures quality, supply security, and cost efficiency, while in-house processing enables value addition across multiple cashew grades. Its outlet in Khari Baoli, Delhi--Asia's largest wholesale dry-fruit market--provides direct access to distributors and institutional buyers

Disclaimer This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)