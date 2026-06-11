VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11: NFP Sampoorna Foods Limited (NSE - SME: NFPSAMPOOR), an integrated dry-fruit sourcing, processing, and distribution company, announced its financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. H2 & FY26 Key Financial Highlights (Consolidated) (₹ in Lakhs) FY26 Performance * Total Revenue: ₹5,106.11 lakh | FY25: ₹3,563.67 lakh | Growth: 43.28% * EBITDA: ₹924.08 lakh | FY25: ₹470.91 lakh | Growth: 96.23% * EBITDA Margin: 18.10% | FY25: 13.21% | Improvement: 489 bps * PAT: ₹452.58 lakh | FY25: ₹269.36 lakh | Growth: 68.02% * PAT Margin: 8.86% | FY25: 7.56% | Improvement: 130 bps * EPS: ₹5.89 | FY25: ₹4.34 | Growth: 35.71%

H2 FY26 Performance * Revenue from Operations: ₹2,217.38 lakh | H2 FY25: ₹1,574.71 lakh | Growth: 40.81% * EBITDA: ₹489.32 lakh | H2 FY25: ₹217.65 lakh | Growth: 124.82% * EBITDA Margin: 22.07% | H2 FY25: 13.82% | Improvement: 825 bps * PAT: ₹254.03 lakh | H2 FY25: ₹116.31 lakh | Growth: 118.41% * PAT Margin: 11.46% | H2 FY25: 7.39% | Improvement: 407 bps * EPS: ₹3.11 | H2 FY25: ₹1.87 | Growth: 66.31% Management Perspective & Outlook Commenting on the results, Mr. Yash Vardhan Goel, Managing Director, NFP Sampoorna Foods Limited, said: FY26 was a transformative year for NFP Sampoorna Foods, with Revenue from Operations growing 43.28% YoY to ₹5,106.11 Lakhs, EBITDA increasing 96.23% YoY to ₹924.08 Lakhs, and PAT rising 68.02% YoY to ₹452.58 Lakhs. Our EBITDA margin expanded by 489 BPS, reflecting the benefits of scale, product diversification, and operational efficiencies.

The momentum accelerated in the second half of the year, with H2 FY26 Revenue growing 40.81% YoY to ₹2,217.38 Lakhs, EBITDA rising 124.82% YoY to ₹489.32 Lakhs, and PAT increasing 118.41% YoY to ₹254.03 Lakhs, demonstrating the strength of our business model and execution capabilities Our strategic presence in Khari Baoli, Asia's largest wholesale dry-fruit market, along with our direct sourcing network across Africa, continues to be a key competitive advantage, providing direct access to distributors and institutional buyers while enabling better quality control, procurement efficiencies, and supply chain resilience. Improved product mix, higher capacity utilization, and growing demand from B2G, corporate, and institutional customers further supported margin expansion and profitability growth

Going forward, we remain focused on strengthening our farm-to-factory sourcing model, expanding our premium nuts and healthy snacking portfolio, increasing capacity utilization, and driving sustainable long-term growth across domestic and international markets." About Sampoorna Foods Limited NFP Sampoorna Foods Limited operates an integrated dry-fruit platform spanning sourcing, importing, in-house processing, grading, packaging, and pan-India distribution. Its portfolio includes cashew nuts, makhana (fox nuts), almonds, and walnuts, catering to B2B, B2C, and institutional customers. Direct sourcing from African origins and domestic importers ensures quality, supply security, and cost efficiency, while in-house processing enables value addition across multiple cashew grades. Its outlet in Khari Baoli, Delhi--Asia's largest wholesale dry-fruit market--provides direct access to distributors and institutional buyers

Disclaimer This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)