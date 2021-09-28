NH Studioz partners with accomplished directors for a promising line-up of movie releases

Mumbai [Maharashtra], September 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): NH Studioz today announced a range of movies lined up for release on OTT platforms and Theatres across India in the months to come. With a sharp focus on content, NH Studioz is all set to entertain its audiences with movies ranging from genres like a coming-of-age love story set in a small town to a suspense thriller and another with a gripping storyline on Cyberbullying.

Some of the movies are already complete and set for a release while some are progressing well in the different stages of making with veteran Directors and credible Actors as part of the projects.

'Varan Bhat Loncha Ni Kon Nay Koncha' a Marathi crime thriller written by Jayant Pawar and Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar is already complete and is currently under the censor process. The movie is an adaptation of a novel by the same name and will be the latest addition to the list of successful directorial ventures of Manjrekar. The film has a cast of Chhaya Kadam, Shashank Shende, Umesh Jagtap, Paddanabh Bhind and is expected to release around Diwali. This will be followed by 'Ittu Si Baat', a film by Laxman Utekar which is currently under post-production, will present a sweet yet rustic small-town love story to the viewers. The movie will take the audience on the journey of Bittu, who learns about the aspirations of his childhood crush Sapna and the extent to which he goes to fulfill her dreams.

Commenting on this, Mr. Shreyans Hirawat, Director, NH Studioz said, "Entertainment and good content is something that audiences in India and across the world appreciate a lot. At NH Studioz, we are committed to doing just that by collaborating with the finest makers and artists in the industry. We are confident of winning the hearts of the people with movies across different genres and are positive of giving something that can be cherished for a long time."

NH Studioz has also partnered with Balaji and Jay Shewakramani for the production of FREDDY, a dark romantic thriller starring Kartik Aryan and Alaya Furniturewalla which is being directed by Shashanka Ghosh of Veere Di Wedding fame. The film's shooting is progressing well and is expected to have a release around April 2022. Vishal Pandya of Hate Story 2, 3, and 4 is directing an untitled film based on cyberbullying. Sameer Arora has written and scripted this edge-of-the-seat thriller and its cast is in the finalization stage.

Also in the making is Maarich, a suspense thriller that is jointly produced by NH Studioz along with Tusshar Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor's production house with Tusshar Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Kiran Kumar, Rahul Dev and Seerat Kapoor playing pivotal roles. Maarich is aimed at OTT release and is directed by Dhruv Lather and has music by Vishal Mishra. Scripting of a bio-pic of the Recycle Man of India - Dr. Binish Desai is in progress and is touted as the most ambitious venture of NH Studioz that is planned with a top-level cast of Bollywood.

