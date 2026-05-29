NewsVoir Palampur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 29: An inspiring seminar was organized at the auditorium of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya (CSKHPKV) on the theme "Healthy Farming, Healthy Nation - The Road Ahead in India." During the event, Chairman of the Niche Group, Harisharan Devgan, stated that chemical-based farming is gradually destroying soil fertility, and the only sustainable path forward is to return to organic and natural farming practices. He urged students to feel proud of calling themselves farmers and encouraged them to adopt Artificial Intelligence (AI) to make agriculture self-reliant and future-ready. At the same time, he revealed that Niche Agriculture and Pharmaceuticals Limited (NAPL) is working on affordable medicines for diseases such as cancer, epilepsy, and Alzheimer's. Hundreds of PhD scholars were also interviewed and selected for opportunities during the event.

Nestled amidst the beauty of nature, the auditorium of CSKHPKV transformed into far more than a venue that day it became a witness to a dream where the fragrance of soil turns into medicine, and where the hands of farmers weave hope for cancer patients. Renowned agripreneur and Chairman of Niche Group, Harisharan Devgan, addressed agriculture students with visionary ideas capable of reshaping the future of Indian agriculture and healthcare. It was not merely a seminar, but a historic moment scripting the future of India. The university had organized the seminar under the theme "Healthy Farming, Healthy Nation - The Road Ahead in India." Harisharan Devgan attended as the chief guest and explained how agriculture can uplift not only farmers, but eventually strengthen the nation itself.

Harisharan Devgan - A Voice for Farmers Speaking from the stage, Harisharan Devgan emphasized that he is not just an industrialist, but a farmer by heart and soul. Proudly calling himself the son of a farmer, he reflected on his own journey that began nearly 20 years ago with organic pomegranate cultivation in Andhra Pradesh. Addressing the students like members of his own family, he said, "Farming is not just a profession; it is our greatest responsibility toward nature and society. The blind race of chemical farming has destroyed our soil. We must return to organic and natural farming." Devgan personally manages a large gaushala housing thousands of cows, where organic manure is prepared from cow dung and natural pesticides are made using cow urine. Through these practices, he believes not only the soil but society itself can remain healthy and alive.

He explained the advantages of natural farming, highlighting that it not only protects soil health but also reduces production costs and increases farmers' income. He urged students to reconnect with the soil from this very moment and reminded them that there should never be shame in proudly calling oneself a farmer. He remarked, "Today many people become organic farmers only because it looks fashionable. But if you truly want to turn soil into gold, you must dedicate yourself fully and endure hardships with commitment." Harisharan Devgan further encouraged students to look at agriculture beyond simply producing grains, vegetables, or fruits. According to him, farming today must evolve from basic production to processing and global marketing.

"We cannot move forward by merely growing crops. We must process them, build brands, and take them to corporate markets and international platforms." Responding to a student's question, he emphasized that anyone planning to establish a successful agricultural company must carefully study both the previous five years' weather patterns and forecasts for the next five years. "Young entrepreneurs should never start a business with half knowledge, but with complete preparation and understanding," he added. According to him, becoming a company owner from being a farmer is not impossible; it simply requires the right direction and consistent hard work. AI and the Future of Agriculture

While answering a question regarding Artificial Intelligence, Harisharan Devgan explained that AI is not an enemy. However, if people fail to adapt to it, it could become one. He stated that AI can help individuals become self-reliant and complete tasks that traditionally take days within minutes. He encouraged every farmer to use AI tools and advised small farmers to work collectively in clusters while adopting technology to improve productivity and decision-making. He warned, "If we fail to adopt AI today, we will once again return to the same cycle of protests, frustration, and dependence on government support." Niche Group's Fight Against Incurable Diseases

From the same platform, Harisharan Devgan also revealed that Niche Group is not limited to farming alone, but is courageously working in the pharmaceutical sector to combat serious diseases. He announced, "Niche Agriculture and Pharmaceuticals Limited (NAPL) focuses on developing treatments for diseases that place a significant financial burden on underserved families." This is not merely a vision. The company is actively collaborating with the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) on hemp pharmaceuticals research. Through this partnership, advanced hemp-based treatments are being developed to provide relief and hope to patients suffering from chronic illnesses. Devgan emotionally stated, "Timely and cost-effective treatment can make quality healthcare more accessible for millions of families."

He further explained that the company also aims to invest heavily in renewable energy and biofuels. Opportunities for Young Researchers Another remarkable aspect of the event was the large-scale selection process conducted for PhD scholars. Hundreds of researchers from across the country lined up to meet experts from the Niche Group and secure opportunities in agriculture and biotechnology. At the beginning of the seminar, the university's Vice Chancellor remarked, "Entrepreneurs like Harisharan Devgan are a source of inspiration for students. They have not come merely to deliver lectures, but to personally select students. This represents one of the strongest bridges between industry and education."

Supreme Court advocate Shabanand Dalei and Adarsh Singh were also present during the seminar, while Dr. Deshraj Chaudhary concluded the event with a vote of thanks. India's Golden Future By the conclusion of the seminar, the entire atmosphere had transformed into one filled with confidence, determination, and hope. Harisharan Devgan, whose family has a long-standing legacy connected to agriculture, demonstrated that India possesses immense untapped strength within its agricultural roots. While Niche Group continues exporting fruits and contributing to the "Make in India" vision, it is simultaneously investing in disease research, creating employment opportunities for talented youth, educating farmers about advanced technology, and supporting India's self-reliance in solar and clean energy sectors.

Niche Group's Contributions to Society Niche Group has emerged as a leading force in organic farming and pharmaceutical innovation aimed at making treatment affordable and accessible for the underprivileged. The organization has also contributed significantly to education by adopting an entire school. Additionally, the group continues research and investment in renewable energy, biofuels, water conservation, and farmer welfare initiatives to secure sustainable resources for future generations. The journey of Harisharan Devgan teaches us that unwavering determination can overcome even the greatest challenges. It stands as a powerful example of how one clear vision and one strong resolve can strengthen the backbone of an entire nation.

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