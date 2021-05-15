Nicholas Healthcare announces to augment supply of critical care medicines amid surge in COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nicholas Healthcare Limited, a pioneer of the global healthcare ecosystem, announces to have augmented its supply of critical care medicines, medical consumables, and lifesaving medical equipment/devices like Medical Oxygen Concentrator amid an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 case in the country when HCPs are continuously grappling with the shortage of these medical essentials to provide timely treatment to patients.

The company is already supplying more than 5 million pre-filled syringes and prepares to deliver additional 5 million syringes for filling most critical medicine such as Enoxaparin injection which is used as blood thinner to prevent blood clots. Nicholas has also ramped up its supply chain to dispense the increased quantity of many other critical medicines such as Methyl Prednisolone inj, Heparin inj, Meropenem inj, Favipiravir tabs, and other immunity boosters etc.

Amid the acute shortage of medical oxygen for critical treatment of COVID patients, Nicholas has been proactive in timely delivery of more than 2500 oxygen concentrators to various hospitals. The company is now prepared to deliver additional 5,000 oxygen concentrators in next 2/3 weeks. Moreover, approx. 4.80 lakhs boxes of global quality surgical and non-surgical gloves are also supplied in this pandemic.

"Being a part of global healthcare ecosystem, we understand our responsibility of development, manufacturing, and delivery of prescription drugs to ensure that we deliver on our commitment of healthier India. In this pandemic, it is important for us to quickly bridge the gap in demand and supply of crucial medicines, equipments etc. help HCPs to save lives. Making healthcare accessible to all has always been our priority and with wide distribution network across India," said Kapil Jain, Chief Executive Officer, Nicholas Healthcare, while commenting on the need of increased supply of these medical consumables and drugs.

Nicholas Healthcare is present in more than 150 cities covering 5000 plus medical institutions. This coverage will be tripled in next one year.

Nicholas Healthcare is a pioneer of the global healthcare ecosystem enabling accessibility to medicines worldwide. With their extensive roots in the healthcare industry, they vouch for quality, affordability and innovation at every step and focuses primarily on building a healthier nation.

Since its inception, company's continuous endeavour is to maintain high-quality production, quality control monitoring and cutting-edge methodologies to be global leaders in the development, manufacturing and delivery of prescription drugs. They follow a customer-centric, research-driven approach to understand the needs of the healthcare industry and deliver on that.

