Nidarshana Gowani launches Kamala Power Women Awards to felicitate and recognize powerful women

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI/PNN): Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust by Nidarshana Gowani launched Kamala Power Women Awards to recognize, felicitate and empower the exemplary women of India on International Women's Day.

The felicitation ceremony for the awardees was held on 8th March 2022 at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai.

Kamala Power Women Awards were felicitated to the awardees by Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The esteemed awards were conferred in recognition to the excellency shows by the women across categories like girl child education, women health, music, gender inclusion, Indian culture and much more. These women have been going beyond their comfort zone and extra mile to bring a positive change in the society.

During the event Nidarshana Gowani says, "Women today have succeeded in all walks of life. They are leading examples of strong, exemplary and determined. The women we felicitated today are the new era women of change who are an immense source of inspiration and motivation to the current and upcoming generation to bring a positive change in the society. I am touched by the quality of service each women has provided to the society despite the obstacles and the hardships they face. Each of them have stood out in their service and worked zealously.I would like to thank each one of them for their contribution they have made"

The women who were felicitated at the event were, Sima Taparia, Shakti Mohan, Jasmin Bhasin, Neeti Goel, C Jayashree Mahesh, Neeti Mohan, Dia Mirza, Kirti Chintamani, Manesha Waghmare, Madhavi Madavi, Sr. Lucia, Sr. Bertillia, Shwetali Thakare, Gauri Chhabria, Zainab Patel, Dr. Rishma Pai, Farzana Dohadwala, Alisha Singh, Geetha Vekateshwar, Anupama Devarajan, Rekha Khan, Bhawna Prakash, Poonam Choksi, Vidya Bhande, Pooja Udeshi, Pratibha Sangale, Elizabeth K, Sangeeta Adsul, Smita Thorat, Ranjana Kolge, Dr. Richa Jain, Dr. Mahima Bakshi, Binaiffer Kohli, Vinita Sahu, Suhasini Joshi, Shweta Vardhan, Poonam Borse, Sangeeta Dhankute, Kirti Chintamain and Madhavi Madavi.

Kamala Power Women would continue celebrating the success of women and encouraging them to build towards a stronger society.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)