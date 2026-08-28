VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28: Nihilent Limited, a global technology and consulting company, today announced the global launch of nSEPIA, an AI-powered emotion detection and emotional wellness application designed for everyday use. nSEPIA enables individuals to understand their present emotional state and then offers a personalised next step to help them move towards greater emotional balance. The app will be available for download internationally on Android and iOS. At its core, nSEPIA follows a simple journey: understand the emotion, respond to it, and then reflect on the change. Rather than presenting users with a library of wellness content and asking them to decide what they need, nSEPIA begins with the individual's emotional state at that moment and uses it to guide a relevant response.

The experience begins with a brief, non-invasive interaction using the device's camera. Using Emotion AI, nSEPIA analyses subtle spatial and temporal movement patterns across the face and eye region, together with head and upper-body movement, to assess the user's emotional state. The assessment is processed on device to protect user privacy. nSEPIA then recommends personalised interventions across music, breathwork, yoga and meditation. After engaging with the intervention, the user can reassess their emotional state and observe the change. This creates a continuing cycle of awareness, intervention and reflection, helping individuals engage more consciously with their emotions rather than merely naming how they feel.

This purpose is captured in nSEPIA's promise: "Emotions. In Balance." Commenting on the launch, L.C. Singh, Founder & Executive Chairman, Nihilent Limited, said, "We have spent years trying to understand how emotions influence the way we think, decide, relate and live. nSEPIA brings that understanding into everyday life. It gives an individual an opportunity to become aware of the emotion in the moment and, instead of simply living through it, take a relevant step towards balance. Technology, in this sense, is not replacing human understanding; it is helping us become more aware of ourselves. That is central to Nihilent's larger purpose of humanising technology."

Speaking on the initiative, Dr. Vihang Vahia, Consultant Psychiatrist and Professor Emeritus of Psychiatry, said, "Emotions are integral to human behaviour and well-being, yet understanding their impact has traditionally depended on what an individual can recognise, articulate or report. Bringing greater objectivity to how emotions are understood is therefore an important development. Having been associated with Nihilent's work in this area, it is gratifying to see this thinking extended through nSEPIA, where insight into emotional state becomes the starting point for helping an individual move towards greater emotional balance." nSEPIA's intervention ecosystem brings together contemporary technology with established knowledge and practices associated with emotion regulation and well-being. Its musical experiences include Indian classical ragas, Western symphonic music and specially created compositions. Its meditation, breathwork and yoga experiences draw on established Indian traditions, including practices influenced by the B.K.S. Iyengar tradition, and have been shaped with inputs from relevant experts. Guided reflection provides an additional way for users to engage consciously with what they are feeling.

Powering nSEPIA is Emoscape™, Nihilent's medical-grade Emotion AI platform. Emoscape uses artificial intelligence, computer vision and machine learning within its proprietary, patent-protected framework rooted in the Navarasa principles described in the Natyashastra. The platform has been evaluated through scientific and academic research for its ability to assess human emotions objectively. While Emoscape is designed for professional and institutional contexts, nSEPIA brings this emotion-awareness capability to individuals for everyday use. With the global launch of nSEPIA, Nihilent aims to make emotional self-awareness more accessible and actionable in everyday life. The larger ambition is to help people recognise emotions as they arise, engage with them consciously, and develop a more balanced relationship with their emotional lives.

Emotions. In Balance. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)