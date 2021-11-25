NIIT bags ASSOCHAM Award for Building Sales and Service Capability Enabling Business

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT Limited, a global skills and talent development company and leading provider of managed training services, has won the ASSOCHAM Award for Building Sales and Service Capability Enabling Business at EduMeet 2021, the flagship event which honours excellence in the education and skills industry.
Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin, President, Skills and Careers Business, NIIT Ltd. said, "We are delighted to receive this award from ASSOCHAM for Building Sales and Service Capability Enabling Business. As a global leader in skills and talent development, our priority has always been to deliver outcome driven learning interventions to enterprises in line with their emerging talent requirements."
"We have been enabling enterprises across sectors to align their Learning and Development (L & D) initiatives with focused and specific Business goals. We want to empower companies with highly skilled, growth oriented, digitally adept, and customer-focused workforce," he added.
Sales and Service capability building are critical components of any organization's long-term success, and NIIT has deep expertise in empowering businesses in creating an eco-system for talent development that empowers individuals to enhance key competencies & elevate performance to achieve higher business outcomes. With training and development solutions for Individuals, Enterprises, and Institutions, NIIT has established a strong footprint in over 30 countries with its services.
Speaking on the occasion, Vipul Sinha, Business Head - Sales & Service Excellence, NIIT Limited said, "At NIIT, we are committed on delivering result-oriented learning solutions which are aligned to key drivers impacting business growth. This accomplishment will further motivate us to continue working on developing end to end Capability building solutions for different industry sectors to enable a more competent & future ready workforce with greater ability to impact business growth."
The EduMeet 2021 & Excellence Awards for Education and Skill Industry by ASSOCHAM is a recognition of the contributions made in the education sector. ASSOCHAM as an apex chamber of the nation has been regularly engaging itself with the policy makers, education bodies, social organizations, international agencies, Institutes of Excellence to bring the desired reforms in the education sector for building an eco-system of sustainability both socially and economically.
The apex chamber has undertaken many initiatives to bring reforms in education especially in the country's need to improve quality from early year on, the gross enrolment ratio in higher education, employability, and skill development.
