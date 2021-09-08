NIIT earns 51 Brandon Hall Awards jointly with customers

Atlanta (Georgia) [US]/ New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT Limited, a global skills and talent development company and a leading provider of managed training services, announced today that it has earned 51 coveted Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence awards jointly with customers.

The Brandon Hall Group Excellence awards are awarded for excellence in Corporate Initiatives, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Human Resources, Future of Work, Learning, Talent Management, Sales Performance, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Workforce Management and Technology.

NIIT earned 51 awards in various categories jointly with customers for 2021:

30 Gold awards

Gold award for Best Advance in Custom Content category jointly with ABB for Lug Link: How to Videos

Gold award for Best Advance in Custom Content category jointly with Getinge for Getinge's Safety Mascot

Gold award for Best Advance in Custom Content category jointly with Discover for Discover Diversity and Inclusion

Gold award for Best Advance in Creating a Learning Strategy category jointly with MetLife for MetLife Distribution Academy

Gold award for Best Extended Enterprise Learning Program category jointly with MetLife for MetLife Distribution Academy

Gold award for Best New Hire Onboarding Program category jointly with MetLife for MetLife Distribution Academy

Gold award for Best Advance in Learning Measurement category jointly with MetLife for MetLife Distribution Academy

Gold award for Best Advance in Learning Technology Implementation category jointly with MetLife for MetLife Distribution Academy

Gold award for Best Use of Blended Learning category jointly with MetLife for MetLife Distribution Academy

Gold award for Best Use of Mobile Learning category jointly with MetLife for MetLife Distribution Academy

Gold award for Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program category jointly with MetLife for MetLife Distribution Academy

Gold award for Best Program for Sales Training and Performance category jointly with MetLife for MetLife Distribution Academy

Gold award for Best Sales Onboarding Program in the Sales Performance program category jointly with MetLife for MetLife Distribution Academy

Gold award for Best Sales Training Program for Extended Enterprise category jointly with MetLife for MetLife Distribution Academy

Gold award for Best Unique or Innovative Sales Training Program category jointly with MetLife for MetLife Distribution Academy

Gold award for Best Use of Learning and/or Talent Technologies category jointly with MetLife for MetLife Distribution Academy

Gold award for Best Use of Social and Collaborative Learning category jointly with MetLife for MetLife Distribution Academy

Gold award for Best Advance in Managing a Remote Workforce category jointly with MetLife for MetLife Distribution Academy

Gold award for Best Use of Performance Support category jointly with MetLife for MetLife Distribution Academy

Gold award for Best Program for Upskilling Employees category jointly with MetLife for MetLife Distribution Academy

Gold award for Best Learning Program Supporting A Change Transformation Business Strategy category jointly with MetLife for MetLife Distribution Academy

Gold award for Best Use of Video for Learning category jointly with Network Rail for Passenger Service Professional Video Series

Gold award for Best Learning Program Supporting a Change Transformation Business Strategy category jointly with Philips (StackRoute) for Developing a Consulting Mindset

Gold award for Best Certification Program category jointly with Pitney Bowes for PreSort Lean Six Sigma Initiative

Gold award for Best Results of a Learning Program category jointly with Pitney Bowes for Client-Centered Innovation Program (CCIP)

Gold award for Best Use of Performance Support category jointly with Pitney Bowes for Selling the Value of Pitney Bowes Global Service

Gold award for Best Advance in Custom Content category jointly with Ricoh for State and Local Government Awareness Training

Gold award for Best Advance in Custom Content category jointly with Ricoh for Pro C5300 Series

Gold award for Best Advance in Custom Content category jointly with Rio Tinto for Level 1 Basic Investigation Part 1 and Part 2

Gold award for Best Advance in Custom Content category jointly with Shell for Adaptive Learning - Personal Protective Equipment

12 Silver Awards

Silver award for Best Advance in Custom Content category jointly with Getinge for Financial Agility and Expertise

Silver award for Best Results of a Learning Program category jointly with IQVIA for Monitoring Performance Training

Silver award for Best Use of Video for Learning category jointly with IQVIA for Advance Plan

Silver award for Best Use of Video for Learning category jointly with IQVIA for Account Planning

Silver award for Best Use of Blended Learning category jointly with IQVIA for Monitoring Performance Training

Silver award for Best Results of a Learning Program category jointly with MetLife for MetLife Distribution Academy

Silver award for Best Advance in Creating a Learning Strategy category jointly with Pitney Bowes for Three Year L & D Plan Approach

Silver award for Best Advance in Social and Collaborative Learning category jointly with Pitney Bowes for Building Value at Pitney Bowes

Silver award for Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program category jointly with Pitney Bowes for Client-Centered Innovation Program (CCIP)

Silver award for Best Advance in Custom Content category jointly with Ricoh for Ricoh Portfolio Training: IM Series

Silver award for Best Advance in Custom Content category jointly with Shell for Requirements 101

Silver award for our StackRoute division in the Best Program for Upskilling Employees category jointly with UST for Bootcamps - Skilling the UST way!

9 Bronze Awards

Bronze award for Best Use of Games or Simulations for Learning category jointly with Alexion for Hospital Selling Skills

Bronze award for Best Unique or Innovative HR Program category jointly with IQVIA for Meeting in a Box

Bronze award for Best Advance in Creating a Learning Strategy category jointly with IQVIA for Monitoring Phase 1 Oncology Studies

Bronze award for our StackRoute Division in the Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program category jointly with Philips for Automation Business Analyst

Bronze award for Best Program for Sales Training and Performance category jointly with Pitney Bowes for SendTech Studies Season 1

Bronze award for Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program category jointly with Pitney Bowes for Building Value at Pitney Bowes

Bronze award for Best Advance in Custom Content category jointly with Ricoh for Business Maturity

Bronze award for Best Advance in Custom Content category jointly with Sanofi for Guiding Principles for AI

Bronze award for Best Use of Performance Support category jointly with Shell for Learning from Incidents - Nigeria

The winners are listed at (https://www.brandonhall.com/excellenceawards/past-winners.php)

"Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in 2021 provide much-needed and well-deserved recognition to organizations that went above and beyond to support their stakeholders during the unprecedented disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Brandon Hall Group COO and HCM Excellence Awards Program leader, Rachel Cooke. "The awards provide validation of best practices in all areas of HCM at a time when they have never been more important to employers, employees and customers."

Award entries are evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon the following criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.

All Excellence Award winners will be honored at Brandon Hall Group's (https://www.brandonhall.com/excellenceconference) HCM Excellence Conference, Feb. 1-3, 2022 at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida.

"We are deeply honored to receive this prestigious recognition by Brandon Hall Excellence Awards jointly with our customers. In these challenging times, earning this recognition for the path-breaking work that we do with our customers is truly rewarding. We are committed to delivering best-in-class solutions to our customers and these awards acknowledge and reaffirm that commitment," said DJ Chadha, Executive Vice President at NIIT's Corporate Learning Group.

*Please note: Brandon Hall Group is a professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations and in no manner is related to NIIT Ltd.

