NIIT's subsidiary, RPS Consulting appoints Francis Jacob as President and Business Head.

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT's subsidiary, RPS Consulting announced the appointment of Francis Jacob as its President and Business Head.
RPS Consulting is a leading provider of training programs on emerging digital technologies for experienced technology professionals, specifically addressing the needs of Global Systems Integrators and Capability Centers of large multinational companies.
Francis is a senior leader with over two decades of experience in the technology sector. During these years he has performed leadership roles in global organisations such as Wipro, HP, IBM and Avaya. He has extensive experience and expertise in scaling technology and training business in India and the Asia Pacific region. In his most recent role, Francis was the Director for Oracle University for the Asia Pacific region.
Speaking on the appointment Sapnesh Lalla, CEO and Executive Director, NIIT Ltd. said "I heartily congratulate Francis and welcome him to the NIIT family and am confident that, together we will charter a great success story with RPS. Francis's track record and depth of experience makes him an ideal leader to build on the great work done by the RPS team."
Commenting on the development, Prasad Balakrishnan, CEO and Executive Director, RPS Consulting Pvt. Ltd. said "Both NIIT and RPS Consulting are leading names in the technology training industry. Francis brings immense thrust to our Customer Relationship Management strategy while advancing our Business Excellence Goals and help in Organisational Transformation."
Speaking on joining the NIIT family as President and Business Head, RPS Consulting, Francis Jacob said, "I am excited to join RPS and the NIIT family at a time when there is war for quality technical talent in the market. With this need for continuous learning and skill development, we look forward to working with our Technology Partners to expand our footprint among the GSIs and GCC in India."
NIIT Limited recently acquired 70% stake in RPS Consulting Private Limited (RPS Consulting). This acquisition creates new opportunities for NIIT and RPS Consulting to deliver innovative learning solutions in emerging digital technologies including Software Architecting and Engineering, Data Science, Cloud, Automation and DevOps, for both working professionals and new hires. The acquisition will also help NIIT expand its Managed Training Services portfolio to include technology training as a Managed Service for its global customers.
