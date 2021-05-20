Nimisha Bansal - a small town girl from Mathura transforming lives

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 20 (ANI/PNN): In today's world women from all spheres of life have proved that they are no less than anyone and can achieve what they want, no matter how strong the male dominant society tries to suppress.

An example of one such woman who shaped her life according to her choices and is now transforming the lives of others is from the small city of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

An educator, an author, and a motivator, Nimisha Bansal has proved herself and made her unquestionable identity in the field of online education. She is a teacher who has committed her life to her ever-loving lakhs of students who have found their way to success through Nimisha's unparalleled teaching style.

Coming from a conservative family, Nimisha was sometimes restricted to follow her dreams. But, she didn't stop there because dreams could never be unachievable. After lots of ups and downs in life, Nimisha finally found her love for teaching, a teaching that was not money-oriented but purpose-oriented. From teaching in various institutes and colleges to finally making her own identity in the digital world, she realized the importance of the English language in our country and its power to change lives.

She now focuses on making English the strongest section of students who appear for competitive government exams. She believes in education for all for which she takes routine classes on her YouTube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnRI8GekLC4QPbbJfcuxwlQ) Nimisha Bansal.

Every year, above 10,000 students fulfil their dreams and get selection in the careers that they plan for themselves. But all of this comes with the close connection between a teacher and students that Nimisha has successfully built with each of her students. They appreciate her, love her, and most of all believe in her. She is a girl from a small town who has now become an inspiration for millions.

