PRNewswire New Delhi [India], March 19: Roche Pharma India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) Raebareli to foster academic-industry collaboration and strengthen pharmaceutical education and research in India. The MoU was signed at the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) in the presence of Shri Manoj Joshi, IAS, Secretary, DoP. Also present at the MoU signing event was Shri Awadesh Kumar Choudhary, Senior Economic Advisor, DoP and Ms. Anugraha P, Director, DoP. Roche and NIPER Raebareli will work together to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world industry practices, equipping students and faculty with insights into evolving pharmaceutical and regulatory landscapes. As part of the MoU, engagements like: A certificate program in regulatory affairs for students and industry professionals, Guest lecture series by industry experts on emerging trends in AI for pharmaceutical research, drug development and healthcare innovation, scholarship-cum-industry exposure opportunities to students at NIPER Raebareli through Roche's LEAP program, and faculty immersion programs are planned.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Manoj Joshi, Secretary, DoP highlighted that, "India needs to develop urgent capabilities in regulatory sciences, biologics and AI in Pharma for developing sustained global competitive advantage and assert its global position. Collaborations like these between academia and industry are critical to meet those aspirations." Speaking on the collaboration, Rajwinder (Rajji) Mehdwan, Managing Director & CEO - Roche Pharma India said, "At Roche, our vision is to be a pioneering and participative partner to strengthen India's healthcare ecosystem. Partnerships like these with NIPER Raebareli will enable a stronger industry-academia linkage for innovation and regulatory practices leading to sustained global competitive advantage for India's biopharma sector. Our collaboration aligns perfectly with the Viksit Bharat vision through mission Biopharma Shakti, helping India move from volume-led to value-led innovation."

Prof. Shubhini A. Saraf, Director, NIPER Raebareli added, "This partnership with Roche represents an important step in strengthening academic excellence and industry relevance in pharmaceutical education. Through this MoU, we aim to prepare students to meet evolving global healthcare challenges while contributing to India's growing leadership in the biopharmaceutical sector." Officials present at the event emphasised the importance of such collaborations strengthening India's position as a global hub for biopharmaceutical innovation. Such initiatives will help build a skilled workforce, encourage research in advanced pharmaceutical technologies for a strong and resilient healthcare system. In February 2026, Roche Pharma had signed an MoU with NIPER Mohali to partner in the areas of curriculum design and development, student mentorship, setting up professors of practice, scholarship-cum-industry exposure opportunities to students at NIPER Mohali through Roche's LEAP program, and delivery of industry-relevant short-term courses aimed at making the students of NIPER-Mohali industry-ready professionals.

Through these MoU, the two NIPERs and Roche Pharma aim to create a collaborative industry- academia ecosystem that nurtures talent, drives innovation and supports the development of future-ready professionals for India's rapidly evolving biopharmaceutical sector. About Roche Products (India) Pvt. Ltd. Roche Products (India) Private Limited was incorporated in 1994 as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology, and diseases of the central nervous system. For more information on Roche Pharma India, visit www.rocheindia.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2937896/Roche_Logo.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)