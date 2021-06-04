Nippon Paint India Automotive and Refinish Business to offer medical, financial support to employees and their families

You would like to read
- Nippon Paint Launches 'Paint Partner' Digital Colour Solutions
- Hindavi Solution Pvt Ltd is an emerging company in adhesive, paint emulsions, textile binder, printing ink
- Manipal College of Medical Sciences, Nepal opens admissions for MBBS Programme
- Dr. J. Radhakrishnan, Principal Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Tamil Nadu inaugurates the Covishield vaccination drive at SIMS Hospital, Vadapalani
- Humanitarian step by Lokmat Group: 10 lakh Financial Assistance & Expert team's guidance to every COVID casualty's kin through #LokmatCares Initiative
New Delhi, (Delhi), [India], June 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nippon Paint India Automotive Refinish and Wood Coating is stepping up its ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive and other medical support initiatives for all its employees and their families.
With the new phase 3 of vaccinations which makes everyone above 18 eligible, the company is revamping its efforts.
In addition, Nippon has been taking initiatives such as insurance coverage, leave assistance, reimbursement for COVID tests and sponsoring vaccination shots. Nippon has also partnered with Sweden based telemedicine provider Doc Online to provide free medical assistance and consultations. It has also rolled out support programs to help families in case of sudden demise of an employee which include annual salary, childcare and education support and employee opportunity for family members if they wish to work with Nippon.
Commenting on the initiatives taken by the company during these trying times, Sharad Malhotra, President, Nippon Automotive Refinishes and Wood Coatings, said, "We at Nippon are doing everything in our power to ensure that we provide any kind of assistance to our employees, painters and their families. We have tied up with Sweden based telemedicine provider Doc Online to provide medical assistance and consultations to our employees and their families. We are also ensuring that all of us are registered for vaccinations, especially our younger staff which is in majority."
He added, "Nippon has rolled out some support programs for Nippon families in case the worst happens and we lose someone from our community. We will ensure that their families receive monetary support, childcare and education support and employment opportunity at Nippon, if the family wishes."
For Hindi press release, please click here.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor