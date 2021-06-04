SPONSORED CONTENT
×

Sponsored Content is a "Paid For" Press Release distribution arrangement. Purely a Commercial Arrangement, brands and advertisers pay to be featured and to get this content published.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing/editing this article.

To get your brand featured in this Section write to assist@bsmail.in

Nippon Paint India Automotive and Refinish Business to offer medical, financial support to employees and their families

June 04, 2021 20:31 IST | ANI Press Release
Tennis player James Blake
Nippon Paint

You would like to read

New Delhi, (Delhi), [India], June 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nippon Paint India Automotive Refinish and Wood Coating is stepping up its ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive and other medical support initiatives for all its employees and their families.

With the new phase 3 of vaccinations which makes everyone above 18 eligible, the company is revamping its efforts.

In addition, Nippon has been taking initiatives such as insurance coverage, leave assistance, reimbursement for COVID tests and sponsoring vaccination shots. Nippon has also partnered with Sweden based telemedicine provider Doc Online to provide free medical assistance and consultations. It has also rolled out support programs to help families in case of sudden demise of an employee which include annual salary, childcare and education support and employee opportunity for family members if they wish to work with Nippon.

Commenting on the initiatives taken by the company during these trying times, Sharad Malhotra, President, Nippon Automotive Refinishes and Wood Coatings, said, "We at Nippon are doing everything in our power to ensure that we provide any kind of assistance to our employees, painters and their families. We have tied up with Sweden based telemedicine provider Doc Online to provide medical assistance and consultations to our employees and their families. We are also ensuring that all of us are registered for vaccinations, especially our younger staff which is in majority."

He added, "Nippon has rolled out some support programs for Nippon families in case the worst happens and we lose someone from our community. We will ensure that their families receive monetary support, childcare and education support and employment opportunity at Nippon, if the family wishes."

For Hindi press release, please click here.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

 

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Nippon Paint India Automotive and Refinish Business to offer medical, financial support to employees and their families

New Delhi, (Delhi), [India], June 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nippon Paint India Automotive Refinish and Wood Coating is stepping up its ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive and other medical support initiatives for all its employees and their families.

With the new phase 3 of vaccinations which makes everyone above 18 eligible, the company is revamping its efforts.

In addition, Nippon has been taking initiatives such as insurance coverage, leave assistance, reimbursement for COVID tests and sponsoring vaccination shots. Nippon has also partnered with Sweden based telemedicine provider Doc Online to provide free medical assistance and consultations. It has also rolled out support programs to help families in case of sudden demise of an employee which include annual salary, childcare and education support and employee opportunity for family members if they wish to work with Nippon.

Commenting on the initiatives taken by the company during these trying times, Sharad Malhotra, President, Nippon Automotive Refinishes and Wood Coatings, said, "We at Nippon are doing everything in our power to ensure that we provide any kind of assistance to our employees, painters and their families. We have tied up with Sweden based telemedicine provider Doc Online to provide medical assistance and consultations to our employees and their families. We are also ensuring that all of us are registered for vaccinations, especially our younger staff which is in majority."

He added, "Nippon has rolled out some support programs for Nippon families in case the worst happens and we lose someone from our community. We will ensure that their families receive monetary support, childcare and education support and employment opportunity at Nippon, if the family wishes."

For Hindi press release, please click here.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

image
Business Standard
177 22