SMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 29: NIPS Institute of Hotel Management has been recognised as the "No. 1 Private Hotel Management College" at the Times Now Leaders of Excellence - East 2026, marking a significant milestone for the institute and its continued contribution to hospitality education.

The prestigious recognition was presented by renowned Bollywood actress Sangeeta Bijlani at a ceremony held in Kolkata. Dr. Vivek Pathak, representing NIPS Institute of Hotel Management, received the award alongside Mr. Shekhar Mukherjee and Chef Joseph Uttam Gomes.

The recognition reflects NIPS Institute of Hotel Management's focus on delivering industry-oriented hospitality education and preparing students with the knowledge, skills and professional exposure required to build successful careers in the evolving hospitality sector.