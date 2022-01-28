NIPS School of Hotel Management awarded as 'Eastern India's No. 1 Hotel Management College' for 8th consecutive year

You would like to read
Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): NIPS Hotel Management Institute has continued its tradition of being recognized and honoured for its dedication to quality and excellence in hospitality education.
The institute has been awarded with Eastern India's No. 1 Hotel Management College Award by Education Leadership Award-2021 held in Mumbai for 8 consecutive years in a row. The faculty and the students have received the accolade for their hard work and excellence in hospitality management.
NIPS has an impressive team of internationally acclaimed celebrity faculty members who are headed by celebrity Chef Joseph Uttam Gomes. NIPS's faculties' extensive knowledge and incredible experience is the real reason behind student's success at the national and international level which bring global recognition to the institute.
Speaking on the achievement, Chef Joseph Uttam Gomes, Deputy Director of NIPS Group, says, "This is indeed an occasion of pride for NIPS to achieve these prestigious accolades. It is our beloved students who are responsible for the continuous growth and development of the institute in combined efforts with our extremely proficient faculty members."
NIPS has been (https://nipsgroup.in/awards-recognitions) recognized as "Asia's Greatest Brand", for the year 2019-2020. It is the first hotel management college in India to receive the prestigious "Best International Placement Award", Bangkok, Thailand, 2019-2020. NIPS is also a recipient of Best Institute of the year by CMO Asia Magazine, Singapore.
Vivek Pathak - Founder Managing Director of NIPS credits the students and (https://nipsgroup.in/faculties) faculty of the institute for this brilliant feat. He says, "It's a moment of glory and pride for NIPS to receive the prestigious award for Eastern India's No. 1 College by Education Leadership Awards 2021, Mumbai. The achievements and worldwide recognition of the college do not come easy. The drive for excellence permeates deeply the college culture."
"On this occasion, I must express deep gratitude to all our teachers for their priceless efforts, understanding, support, guidance, and contribution towards students to learn not just from the books but also qualities that make good human beings. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the entire staff for the professionalism and commitment in building a solid foundation for the college. Thanks to the parents for their support and thanks to students for your diligent work and engagement in the school," he added.
NIPS has had an exemplary best placement & Internship record since its inception in 1993. Placement cell of NIPS is headed by Celebrity Chef Joseph Uttam Gomes himself. Under his leadership, NIPS is the first hotel management college in India to receive the prestigious "Best International Placement Award", Bangkok, Thailand, 2019-2020 and Best Placement Award by ASSOCHAM, 2017-2018. NIPS's alumni list speaks about the innovative and effective learning environment at the college and leadership expertise is imparted during studies.
During the glorious journey of 26 years, NIPS has created a legacy of producing some of Industry's best Executive Chefs, General Managers, HODs, Entrepreneurs, Mixologists, Wine Experts, Captains, Cruise Managers, Food & Product Experts, etc. Many of the students are working abroad or settled as permanent residents in countries like the US, England, France, Canada, Germany, South Africa, China, Thailand, Singapore, New Zealand, Australia and Russia, etc.
To know more about NIPS admission process contact at admission@nipsgroup.in.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
