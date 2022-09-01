Niva Bupa conducted an insightful LiveWell webinar on Senior Citizens Day to discuss commonly faced health conditions during old age

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited (Formerly known as Max Bupa Health Insurance Company Lim) conducted a LiveWell webinar on Senior Citizen's Day, highlighting the various health-related challenges faced by senior citizens in current times. The webinar highlighted the importance of growing health consciousness among senior citizens, as a result of increasing incidences of lifestyle and critical illnesses. Besides, medical inflation is another key factor which has led to this awareness and made them realize the significance of (https://www.nivabupa.com/health-insurance-plans.html) health insurance in safeguarding them against any sort of financial crisis post-retirement.

The webinar panel included eminent speakers including Prof. Dr Anil Arora - Principal Director, and Head of Dept. Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement Surgery, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dr Dushayant Nadar - Director and HOD of Urology and Renal Transplant, Fortis Hospital, and Dr Bhabatosh Mishra - Director, Underwriting, Products and Claims, Niva Bupa Health Insurance. The session was moderated by Actor and VJ Rannvijay Singha.

The discussion revolved around commonly faced conditions of knee pain and deteriorating prostate health among senior citizens. While Dr Anil Arora explained to the audience the difference between Osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis and showed the advancements that have been made in knee, and hip joint replacement surgery, Dr Dushayant Nadar threw light on prostate-related conditions and discussed prostate enlargement. Dr Bhabatosh Mishra elaborated how modern treatments are making the (https://www.nivabupa.com/health-insurance-articles/reasons-for-the-increase-in-medical-expenses-in-india.html) cost of hospitalization expensive and emphasized on the importance to financially secure oneself with a comprehensive health insurance plan to avoid paying for the treatments from one's own savings.

Last year Niva Bupa launched a specially curated comprehensive health plan for Senior citizens - (https://www.nivabupa.com/family-health-insurance-plans/senior-citizen-family-floater.html) Senior First with features such as health check-ups from day one, no mandatory pre-issuance medical tests, hassle-free claims process and discounts offered for women at 60 and above.

In the webinar, the panelists also shared some tips for healthy ageing and explained how senior citizens can manage their diet and maintain strength and flexibility even at old age.

Indian Actor, TV Personality, and Popular VJ Rannvijay Singha who moderated the session said, "LiveWell is a wonderful initiative by Niva Bupa to drive meaningful conversations with medical and health insurance experts. In this webinar we discussed about the various health issues being faced by people post-retirement. During the webinar, we had an engaging conversation on how to better manage knee pain and prostate health and steps to be adopted to live a healthier life post hitting 60."

Prof. Dr Anil Arora, Principal Director and Head of Dept. Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement Surgery, Max Super Speciality Hospital said, "It was a wonderful session, and we discussed the major concerns faced by senior citizens once they hit their golden period of life. The LiveWell initiative was a great attempt to make our senior leaders more aware of the growing health issues such as Arthritis and severe knee pain. Gone are the days when Hip/ Knee Replacement surgeries were not considered reliable, but now with the advancement in technologies like Computer Navigation Assisted Joint Replacements, patients are now finding it a viable option to get rid of their pain."

Dr Dushayant Nadar, Director and HOD of Urology and Renal Transplant, Fortis Hospital said, "The session was conducted well and aimed to discuss the growing health challenges among men and women after the age of 60. Almost 1/3rd (20 per cent) of senior citizens are suffering from problems related to urology. Issues related to prostrate can lead to rise in kidney failures. Every person after 50yrs of age should get himself/herself tested to check on prostate gland enlargement. With the help of the LiveWell session, many people would have got the basic understanding of the causes of these issues and results attached to it."

LiveWell initiative has been conceptualized by Niva Bupa Health Insurance to host a series of webinars on topical health days in which reputed medical experts, health insurance experts and consumers come together on a single platform to drive awareness and bust myths around common illnesses and general misconceptions related to healthcare. The initiative is in line with Niva Bupa's endeavour to amplify the brand proposition of 'Zindagi Ko Claim Karle', to enable consumers to lead a fulfilling life.

Commenting on the LiveWell series of webinars, Nimish Agrawal, Head of Marketing and SVP, Niva Bupa Health Insurance said "It is encouraging to see that our LiveWell initiative has had good uptake from the intended audience and people are deriving value out of these webinars. We have seen 5X growth in audience engagement in our latest webinar which we did on Senior Citizen's Day compared to previous editions. The discussions are proving to be an excellent source of credible information and is being well received by the consumers. We will continue having these discussions on common health conditions to empower people with knowledge to stay on top of their health."

