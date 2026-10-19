BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19: NKGSB Co-operative Bank Ltd. onboards WhizCrow Technologies Private Limited as its Agency on Record (AOR) for digital marketing services. Under this mandate, WhizCrow will steer end-to-end digital growth, discovery engine and answer optimisation, performance marketing, social media strategy, customer engagement, and integrated brand campaign management for NKGSB across digital channels. A central element of this partnership is the deployment of WhizCrow's proprietary Brand Reputation Authority Matrix (BRAM), a structured framework designed to amplify and extend NKGSB's existing legacy of trust into the digital realm. BRAM ensures every digital campaign, performance initiative, and social media output authentically reflects the bank's core values of security, financial stability, and customer-first service. By positioning BRAM at the centre of all digital touchpoints, WhizCrow will bring NKGSB's 109-year heritage of institutional trust into modern customer channels, ensuring the bank's proven trust and reputation reach and resonate with digitally active audiences.

The partnership reflects NKGSB's commitment to reaching digitally active audiences while maintaining the integrity of a legacy institution. WhizCrow will bring data-led strategy, LLM visibility optimisation, and audience engagement programmes that complement the bank's existing customer relationships, drawing them closer while opening access to a new generation of account holders. Key areas of execution include: * Data-Driven Performance Marketing: Designing and deploying targeted customer acquisition programmes focused on retail financial products, personal banking, and MSME lending segments. * Search Infrastructure and Digital Visibility: Strengthening NKGSB's organic discoverability across search platforms for digital banking services, loan products, and branch networks, alongside LLM citation optimisation to ensure the bank is accurately represented in AI-generated results.

* Integrated Social and Audience Engagement: Building an active and consistent presence across social media platforms, connecting with younger audiences seeking modern financial services while continuing to serve long-standing customers. * Reputation-Led Branding: Managing all digital touchpoints through WhizCrow's Brand Reputation Authority Management (BRAM) methodology to safeguard and advance NKGSB's position as a trusted financial institution. "NKGSB has demonstrated a strong banking foundation and resilient fundamentals over the past century. This partnership allows us to leverage modern digital tools, sharp positioning, and cohesive brand messaging across all digital touchpoints. By aligning our rich legacy with contemporary marketing strategies, we aim to strengthen engagement with our existing retail customers while extending our reach to new audiences," said CA Pranali Dharadhar, Managing Director, NKGSB Co-operative Bank Ltd.

"NKGSB is an institution built on over a century of public trust and financial integrity. We are honoured to be entrusted with their digital mandate and remain committed to delivering measurable growth through our proprietary frameworks while respecting everything the bank stands for," said Mr Clarennce Lowden, Founder, WhizCrow Technologies Private Limited. The initial phase of the engagement will focus on a full analysis of NKGSB's digital assets, optimising LLM visibility, and rolling out localised performance campaigns across web, search, and social platforms. Over the coming months, WhizCrow will introduce multi-channel brand initiatives and interactive content programmes to further advance the bank's position in the digital financial services space.

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