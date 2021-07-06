NMIMS Kirit P. Mehta School of Law ranked 7th Best Private Law College in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): SVKM's NMIMS Kirit P. Mehta School of Law (KPMSOL, Mumbai), one of India's leading law education institutions, has been ranked 7th Best Private Law College in India in the fifth edition of India Today's Best Colleges.

The survey, launched 25 years ago, assesses colleges across 112 performance indicators, clubbed under five broad parameters - academic excellence, intake quality and governance, +infrastructure and living experience, personality and leadership development, and career progression and placement.

Speaking about the achievement, Dr Ramesh Bhat, Vice Chancellor, SVKM's NMIMS Deemed-to-be-University, said, "NMIMS has always believed in providing an unparalleled educational experience, and we have endeavoured to extend our quality offerings across domains. We have, indeed, come a long way from our humble beginnings of 41 years ago, and we are delighted with this recognition of the veracity of our convictions. The credit for our achievements goes entirely to our faculty and staff, who have embraced NMIMS' vision for the future and have dedicated themselves to raising successive generations of leaders and innovators. I congratulate everyone at NMIMS KPMSOL for this success, and many more to come."

Congratulating the faculty and students for the achievement, Dr Alok Misra, Dean, NMIMS Kirit P. Mehta School of Law and NMIMS Schools of Law (SOL), said "We are thrilled and overjoyed by this recognition of our hard work and commitment to quality education. At KPMSOL, we have always been at the forefront in delivering innovative law education and ensuring an immersive, transformational experience for our students. We help them with a solid intellectual foundation upon which to build their legal careers, covering core concepts, theory and skills. To bridge the gap between classroom education and evolution in the profession, we have incorporated compulsory credit-based internship and Moot Court along with core subjects. Going ahead as well, KPMSOL will continue to innovate and prepare students for a rapidly changing legal services industry."

Harshal Shah, Mentor, NMIMS Kirit P Mehta School of Law and NMIMS Schools of Law, said, "Institutions such as KPMSOL play a very critical role in shaping young legal minds. The legal profession as we know it has been radically transformed in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis. The young and entrepreneurial team at KPMSOL has done an excellent job in staying ahead of times with their cutting edge curriculum and a multi-disciplinary approach. The ranking is reflective of KPMSOL's quest to propel quality legal education from national excellence to global eminence."

The survey also took into account how colleges geared up to handle the pandemic. The data from current year (December 2020 to June 2021) was evaluated to provide accurate and relevant rankings. KPMSOL received the high rank for providing innovative legal education (even online), top-notch infrastructure, world-class research resources and placement support.

