NewsVoir Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 27: Truecaller today announced the launch of Truecaller Lite in India, a new app that brings the protection people rely on most, knowing who is calling before they pick up and blocking unwanted calls, to Android phones with limited storage and memory. At about 10 MB, Truecaller Lite installs in moments, opens quickly and runs smoothly on phones with up to 4 GB of RAM. The launch comes as India heads into its busiest shopping season, when scam calls spike: fake delivery calls, too-good-to-be-true offer calls and KYC fraud. For millions of people, the phone they use for payments, deliveries and staying in touch with family is also one that is short on space, with little room left once festive photos, videos and forwards pile up. Many of them have asked for a lighter Truecaller, and Truecaller Lite is designed so that protection no longer competes for that space.

Truecaller Lite is not a cut-down version of the main app. It is a separate, native Android app built from the ground up for phones with less memory and processing power. It draws on the same Truecaller database and detection systems and follows the same privacy standards. This means that the protection against spam and fraud calls offered by Truecaller Lite is the same as the main app. With Truecaller Lite, people can: - Know who is calling with caller ID, before they answer. - Block spam and fraud calls powered by signals from Truecaller's global community. - Use it as their dialer, with call history, contacts and number search in one place.

- See who they just spoke to on the after-call screen, for both incoming and outgoing calls. Truecaller Lite stays light by focusing on the essentials. It takes up little storage, uses less memory and data, and stays responsive even when a phone is running low on space. Features such as messaging, voicemail, Family Protection and AI assistant are not part of Truecaller Lite, which keeps the app small and fast. "Scammers don't check what phone you have before they call, and protection should not depend on it either," said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, CEO, Truecaller. "I have seen many people with older or basic Android phones struggling with heavy apps. Plus, so many people in India told us they wanted Truecaller but they either did not have the storage space for it or that didn't work smoothly. Truecaller Lite is built for exactly those phones: it's the same protection from spam and fraud, in an app small enough to fit and fast enough to stay out of the way."

Availability Truecaller Lite is available to download for free from the Google Play Store in India, on Android phones with up to 4 GB of RAM. The app is rolling out in phases and will reach eligible devices over the coming weeks. Truecaller Lite is available on Android only. About Truecaller Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 500 million active users worldwide, with more than a billion downloads since launch and 68 billion spam and fraud calls identified in 2025 alone. The company is headquartered in Stockholm and has been publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 2021. For more information, visit www.truecaller.com.

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