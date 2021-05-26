Noble Citizen Foundation provides aid to the people from rural areas across country

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI/ThePRTree): Delhi-based NGO, Noble Citizen Foundation initiated a campaign to get immediate access to oxygen concentrators and cylinders for the patients fighting the Coronavirus infection.

With rising cases in and across rural areas of the country, they decided to extend their help measures beyond the boundaries of Delhi. Noble Citizen Foundation now alleviates people in the rural parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Odisha, Tamilnadu, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and many more.

Noble Citizen Foundation headed by Jestin Anthony and Sahil Kaushar started with the campaign to get immediate access of oxygen concentrators and cylinders. The proactive team at Noble Citizen Foundation says, "India is facing the worst crisis of humanity with the second wave of COVID-19. All this chaos was till now part of the metro cities but slowly rural India is also getting gravely affected. Hospitals in rural India are facing very tough situations, and are in immediate need of medical support. Ours is just a step to ease out the suffering in the best way we could figure out and we hope to continue the same as long as required."

The oxygen concentrators are provided to people who can't afford to purchase them and belong to the underprivileged class of society. They are running a 24 x 7 SOS service where the needy can call in and provide the required documents. Once the documents are reviewed the concentrators are reached to the doorsteps of the patient.

Having said that, Noble Citizen Foundation has managed to get around 80 oxygen concentrators and 100 oxygen Cylinders with help of Licypriya Kangujam, the Youngest Climate Activist and has saved more than a hundred lives already. The number may sound small but each life saved includes the entire family that comes out of the trauma of losing their loved ones.

It is the work of foundations like these who have kept humanity alive in people till now. Their commendable work is recognized by the thousands they assist and is worthy of appreciation all over.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)