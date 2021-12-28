NoFall introduces new hair loss treatment to treat male & female pattern baldness

New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): NoFall has introduced a new hair loss treatment for young men and women suffering from hair loss.

A triple-action formulation with minoxidil, tea tree oil, and diclofenac, it comes in the form of a topical solution that can be applied directly on the balding areas of the scalp. The treatment comes in two variants with minoxidil concentrations of 2 percent and 5 percent for women and men respectively.

Premature hair loss in young men and women is becoming more prevalent with increasing stress levels, lifestyle changes, and rising pollution. The team at NoFall has analysed how stress, nutrition, genetics, and hygiene play a role in increasing hair loss in men and women. Under the guidance of experts in dermatology and hair science, NoFall has curated a hair loss solution that promises to be the preferred choice for young and ageing Indians due to its high effectiveness and minimal-to-no side effects.

Among the numerous hair loss prevention solutions available in the market today, only two are FDA-approved, and only one of these can claim to have only minor side effects. Using this knowledge, the company has developed a unique combination of safe and tested active ingredients that work together to support hair health for both men and women.

"When you suffer from hair loss, it begins to affect every aspect of your life. Our team understands how devastating that can be for young men and women," said Aayush Gupta, NoFall's Founder and Managing Director. "We are on a mission to help people treat hair loss so that they can live more happy and confident lives. We want our customers to grow into the best versions of themselves."

The primary active ingredient in NoFall's hair loss treatment, minoxidil, prevents pattern hair loss while other actives, tea tree oil and diclofenac, fight scalp infections and reduce follicular micro-inflammation.

"Our approach is proven to support hair growth by targeting major root causes of hair loss," explained Faizan Rashid Bhat, Director of Product Marketing. "We have chosen minoxidil over finasteride due to the severe side effects of DHT blockers. The well-being of our customers comes first to us. We want people to stop worrying about side effects."

Aayush Gupta explained the motivation for launching the products, "We are committed to supporting our customers throughout their hair regrowth journey. We are doing our best to ensure that the best hair wellness solutions reach our customers."

