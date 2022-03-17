Nominations are open for Afternoon Voice's 14th Newsmakers Achievers Awards 2022

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI/SRV): The 14th edition of Afternoon Voice's Newsmakers Achievers Awards, the prestigious and most respected award that recognises and honours the unsung heroes of society, will take place on May 1, 2022.

Nominations for these awards are open until April 15, 2022. Newsmakers Achievers' Awards is a self-esteemed award event presented by Afternoon Voice newspaper to encourage the achievers from diverse disciplines as they would act as an inspiration for upcoming generations.

In the last 13 years, Afternoon Voice's Newsmakers Achievers Awards have honoured more than 400 personalities from throughout the country. Some prominent names include Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, Padma Vibhushan Babasaheb Purandare, Shiv Sena Supremo Balasaheb Thackeray, Asha Bhosle, Moushumi Chatterjee, Manoj Bajpayee, Makarand Deshpande, Anna Hazare, Rajdeep Sardesai, Rana Ayyub, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray, Prakash Javadekar, Iqbal Singh Chahal, Vithal Kamat, Dr Soma Ghosh, Geeta Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Ankita Lokhande, and many more.

Appreciation is indeed a key to unlocking success and staying strong to face challenges. Newsmakers Achievers' Awards strictly follow certain significant selection criteria for scrutinising the awardees with inspiring profiles.

Group Editor, Vaidehi Taman, said, "There are many unsung and unfamiliar heroes in the society who without having the thirst of being publicized are steadily contributing in silence. Newsmakers Achievers' Award acknowledges all these achievers in their respective fields that are known and unknown, be it politics, social activist, business, sports, entertainment or spiritual world, who have not just reinforced the foundation of our society but have also helped build brand India."

She further added, "This year we have dedicated this day to all those NGOs and social activists working for the old-age homes and the wellbeing of the senior citizens of this country."

For any queries or assistance, please contact at nomination@nbcaward.in with full name, title, telephone number, and e-mail address.

To fill your nomination, visit - (https://nbcaward.in/nomination)

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)