Norlanka Brands from the PDS Multinational Group continues to build organic kids wear category in India with Turtledove London

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Norlanka Brands, the retail arm of the PDS Multinational Group continues to successfully build the organic kidswear category in India with the launch of the 100% organic brand Turtledove London, which comes close on the heels of Lilly+Sid, the organic award-winning British kids wear brand presented earlier this year.

Turtledove London, also founded by Imran & Emma Hassan (of Lilly+Sid) was launched in 2016 as a mindful antidote to fast fashion when founders wanted to create a design-led, planet-friendly children's clothing brand at accessible price points. Turtledove London today with its responsibly created, stylish unisex clothes for children is housed in over 400 stores worldwide.

Named by The Independent as the 'Best Sustainable Kidswear Brand' in their second year, Turtledove London works only with SEDEX certified factories and uses GOTS certified organic cotton. The Global Organic Textile Standard is the worldwide leading textile processing standard for organic fibers.

Norlanka Brands, responsible for launching the brands of PDS Multinational in India, Middle East and the South East Asian market, presents Turtledove London in a digital first format in association with Firstcry.com as well as on their own platform (https://turtledovelondon.co.in). With this format, Norlanka stays true to its philosophy of following more environment-friendly processes for digital supply chain management and an overall reduction in their carbon footprint.

"With the success of our first sustainable brand for children Lilly+Sid, I am very happy to bring Turtledove London, another label by the same founders to India. Consistent with Norlanka's continuing belief that a truly sustainable venture begins with mindful production as well as the elimination of excess inventories, we are glad to be associated with brands that use planet-friendly resources and present a comfortable, responsible and fashion-forward option for Indian parents," says GS Periwal, CEO, Norlanka Pvt. Ltd.

Created for children from 0-8 years, Turledove London is a clothing brand that reflects love for nature, art and people, that translates to meeting the demands of a worldwide customer base that exercises more conscious and mindful choices. Exclusive fabrics, colours, shapes and prints with many reversible options, styles with adjustable straps, turn back cuffs and hems that can grow with your child to maximise wear and link backs to previous collections in terms of colours and prints to allow easy coordination are just some of the highlights of how Turtledove London offers a sustainable, ethical solution for dressing our children! Besides a wide range of gender neutral clothes that have global relevance.

Says Emma Hassan, Co-founder, Turtledove London "With this brand, we are constantly challenging the Fast Fashion business model. The cotton we use is KINDER to delicate skin, more Durable and made with farming methods that are more Planet Friendly and better the environment. Our non-cotton fabrics are eco-friendly too!"

Turtledove London is for design led consumers who are conscious about sustainable living as a part of their daily living habits. This includes being responsible about clothes with timeless styles and a versatile appeal. With Turtledove London, mothers can ensure their children have an organic option to wear from the park to the party with lots of year-round styles for any-weather wear. These are classic designs to be Forever Loved!

"With Turtledove London we would like to be part of the community of parents who are mindful of their choices due to the pandemic and impact of climate change. They are aware of the importance of reducing their carbon footprint, are more in tune with nature, are interested in knowing 'Who made these clothes' and are protective about the environment for the next generation. We are happy to bring Turtledove London to India for this growing community that is attentive to details about back stories and wants to give back to Mother Earth," says Ankit Shukla, Country Head, Norlanka Pvt. Ltd.

As a conscious and responsible company, Norlanka Manufacturing wishes to blend sustainable wear into the mainstream lifestyle and consistently work on their mission to reduce the adverse impact of using non-sustainable materials on the environment. With the launch of Turtledove London, Indian parents have a responsible and stylish choice for kids which is 100% Organic with elevated, gender-neutral designs in fabrics that are kind on the skin and the environment.

Norlanka brands Ltd. is the retail arm of PDS Multinational Group. Currently, Norlanka Brands is marketing and selling brands Lilly+Sid and Turtledove London, in the sustainability space, in India. The company is also focused on bringing other international brands to the Asian markets. Norlanka Brands will provide B2C solutions, through the expertise that Norlanka Manufacturing brings with over ten years of operations in Sri Lanka

As a company with international bandwidth, Norlanka continues to bring in foreign investments to improve the manufacturing capabilities of their business partners through continuous research. The factories include tier 2 and tier 3 factories, who need support in terms of financing for raw material etc. Norlanka believes in the entrepreneurial spirit of their partners; their working relationship allows them to step up to the next level and bring pride to their business.

Norlanka Brands is an accelerator for early stage brands from across the globe to enter India. Middle East and the South East Asian retail market, by empowering them with innovative, sustainable solutions and retail support.

