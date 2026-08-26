PNN New Delhi [India], August 26: When a family in Assam faces a psychiatric emergency today, their options are limited: travel to a tertiary government hospital, depend on a district mental health programme with variable capacity, or send their loved one outside the state. Athena Behavioral Health is changing that equation. On January 15, 2026, Athena opened Northeast India's largest integrated psychiatric hospital in Guwahati, a 100-bed, 70,000 sqft facility built on 3 acres of land, designed to serve not just Assam but all eight Northeast states as a regional hub for specialised mental health and addiction care. The Gap Athena Is Addressing

Assam carries an estimated 8% mental health morbidity burden, roughly 1 in 12 people, alongside a rising addiction crisis that families often manage without structured clinical support. Before Athena's Guwahati facility, the pathway for psychiatric emergencies depended heavily on geography and severity. Patients could be taken to Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (which has a 60-bed psychiatry ward and 8-bed de-addiction wing), Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College's 24/7 psychiatry emergency services, or district hospitals under the District Mental Health Programme. In complex cases, families faced referral to higher-level facilities or inter-state travel. The gap was not the absence of psychiatric services, but the absence of dedicated, integrated psychiatric and addiction emergency capacity that families could access without depending exclusively on tertiary government hospitals or travelling significant distances.

"Right now, a family in Assam facing a psychiatric emergency has very few options for specialised, private psychiatric care. We wanted to change that number." -- Dr.Shradha Malik, Founder, Athena Behavioral Health A 100-Bed Facility Built for Clinical Excellence Athena's Guwahati hospital is structured with 88 beds for men and 12 single deluxe rooms in a separate female building, staffed by an all-women clinical and support team for the women's wing, extending Athena's pioneering Athena Okas model of exclusive female psychiatric care. The facility features: - Ground + 4 floors with separate male and female buildings - Dedicated acute unit for psychiatric emergencies, including aggressive behaviour, suicidal tendencies, and severe withdrawal cases

- 24/7 doctors and nursing supervision across all clinical areas - Ambulance-based home patient transfer for families who cannot safely manage a patient at home - Integrated psychiatry and addiction treatment under one clinical pathway The clinical staffing model is designed around one psychiatrist, two psychologists, and two nurses for every 10 patients, a ratio that ensures intensive, personalised care even at scale. "We don't want Guwahati to be a satellite centre. We want it to become a regional hub for psychiatric and addiction care across the Northeast. For us, expansion is not about adding addresses to a map. It is about taking the same standards of evidence-based psychiatric care, outcome measurement, and dignity in treatment to regions where specialist capacity needs to grow."

-- Dr.Shradha Malik What Athena Does Differently for Depression and Addiction Athena's Guwahati facility follows evidence-based treatment protocols with global psychometric scales applied to all patients. The hospital is introducing repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (rTMS) for treatment-resistant depression and other mental health disorders, a capability previously unavailable in the region's private psychiatric care landscape. For addiction patients, Athena provides medically supervised medical detoxification followed by structured rehabilitation, family counselling, and continuing care, recognising that addiction is a chronic, relapsing condition requiring long-term support, not just acute intervention. The facility's integrated dual diagnosis approach treats co-occurring psychiatric illness and addiction simultaneously, rather than sequentially, a critical distinction given that 50 to 60% of addiction patients have co-occurring mental illness.

Outcomes That Matter: Recovery, Not Just Discharge Athena defines success differently from traditional psychiatric hospitals. Recovery is not measured by symptom reduction or discharge alone, but by functional reintegration, whether the patient can return to family, work, and independent living. Among approximately 100 patients treated and followed up across Athena's network, the organisation reports a 95% positive outcome rate at six-month follow-up. For mental health patients, a positive outcome means: - Reintegration into family and society - Resumption of appropriate day-to-day responsibilities - Significantly reduced dependence on family for routine living and care For addiction patients, a positive six-month outcome is defined more conservatively as continued sobriety or abstinence for at least six months following treatment, consistent with WHO's International Standards for the Treatment of Drug Use Disorders.

"Our definition of success begins where discharge ends, whether the person can actually return to life. We measure recovery by functional reintegration and sustained independence, not just symptom control." -- Dr.Shradha Malik NABH Accreditation: A Work in Progress Athena's Gurugram centre holds NABH accreditation. The organisation's other facilities, including Delhi and Noida, along with the newly launched Guwahati hospital, are yet to receive NABH accreditation, with the process currently underway. The organisation's commitment to NABH-aligned processes, clinical protocols, patient safety systems, outcome measurement, and multidisciplinary care remains consistent across all locations, regardless of accreditation status. Athena's Gurugram facility achieved NABH accreditation in 2024, providing an external benchmark for quality, patient safety, and governance that the organisation is working to replicate across its other centres.

The Women's Care Model: Privacy, Dignity, Clinical Appropriateness Athena is a pioneer in exclusive psychiatric care for women. At Athena Okas in Gurugram, the entire clinical and support team, from security personnel to treating psychiatrist, is all-women. The Guwahati facility extends this model through a separate female building with 12 single deluxe rooms, dedicated female staff, and gender sensitive care protocols. This is not about sensationalising gender safety. It is about providing privacy, dignity, and clinically appropriate environments where women feel safe enough to engage fully in treatment. A ₹10 Crore Investment in Regional Mental Health Infrastructure Athena has invested approximately ₹10 crore in the Guwahati facility, capital deployed not just in infrastructure, but in specialist clinical teams, patient safety systems, technology, training, and outcome measurement.

The investment reflects Athena's broader philosophy: growth must never outrun clinical governance. As the organisation expands from one centre (2021) to five facilities (2026) across Gurugram, Delhi, Noida, and Guwahati, maintaining consistent clinical standards is the central operational challenge. "The real investment is in building systems that make good clinical care repeatable. Beautiful facilities alone don't heal people. Clinical protocols, trained teams, and patient safety systems do." -- Dr.Shradha Malik The Continuum of Care: From Crisis to Reintegration Athena's treatment model is not "admission, treatment, discharge." It is a continuum from stabilisation to recovery and reintegration. At Guwahati, the patient journey includes: - Comprehensive assessment using global psychometric scales

- Acute stabilisation (where required) in the dedicated emergency unit - Inpatient psychiatric care or addiction treatment with 24/7 clinical supervision - Rehabilitation and structured recovery programmes - Family counselling and caregiver support - Step-down and continuing care pathways with follow-up at six months The Guwahati team supports patients in Assamese, Bengali, and Hindi, making specialised care accessible to families across the Northeast's multilingual landscape. Why This Expansion Matters Beyond Athena Athena's Guwahati launch is not just a business milestone. It is a proof of concept for decentralising high-quality mental healthcare beyond India's metros. The facility demonstrates that: - Clinical excellence can be replicated across geographies without becoming inconsistent

- Integrated psychiatric and addiction care is commercially viable and clinically necessary - Outcome measurement and transparency can differentiate a mental health brand in a trust deficit category - Women's mental health needs deserve specialised environments, not one size fits all wards For Assam and the broader Northeast, Athena Guwahati adds a critical layer to the mental health ecosystem: a dedicated 100-bed private facility combining acute psychiatric care, addiction treatment, inpatient services, rehabilitation, and 24/7 clinical supervision under one roof. Recognition and Credibility Athena's leadership has been recognised nationally: - Women-Led MSME of the Year 2025 (presented by Shri Sanjay Seth, Minister of State for Defence, Government of India)

- Nari Shakti Awardee 2024 - TEDx Speaker - CARE HERO 2023 - Featured on NDTV and CNBC Awaaz Patient testimonials and recovery stories are available on Athena's YouTube channel, documenting real journeys from crisis to functional recovery. The Bottom Line: Expansion With Standards Athena's Guwahati hospital is the organisation's fifth facility and marks geographic expansion beyond Delhi NCR into Northeast India. But for Athena, expansion is not about adding addresses to a map. "Success is being able to grow while maintaining the standards that patients and families trusted us for in the first place. We measure success through clinical outcomes, patient safety, family trust, continuity of care, accessibility, and sustainable growth."

-- Dr.Shradha Malik For families in Assam and the Northeast, Athena Guwahati represents something simpler: a place they can trust when their loved one needs serious mental health or addiction care, without leaving their region, without compromising on clinical quality, and without sacrificing dignity. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)