Noted Public Relations and International Relations Expert Rahul Kashyap bags India Policy Foundation's Lodha Fellowship for public policy

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Noted Public Relations and International Relations Expert, Rahul Kashyap, is the winner of this year's prestigious Lodha Fellowship, awarded by the India Policy Foundation, in the field of public policy.
Kashyap, who is the Chief Operating Officer of PR Professionals, flagship of the PRP Group will be studying Agrarian Distress in India: Analysing the Role of Parliament and Media for his research. India Policy Foundation is India's leading public policy research centre. The fellowship assumes special significance considering the current imbroglio over the farm laws enacted by Parliament. The research work is expected to be an important intervention in the Agri-related public policy discourse in the country.
"We have given the fellowship to Rahul Kashyap with a firm belief that he will clear several cobwebs in the policy landscape for the agriculture sector. We are certain it will be an incisive and insightful research work on such an issue so critical to the Indian society. We wish him all the best," said Kuldeep Ratnoo, Director, India Policy Foundation.
On receiving the fellowship, Kashyap said, "I am delighted to receive it. It couldn't have come at a more opportune time with the country refocusing on agriculture. We need to revisit how the policies are framed. The research will focus on factors affecting policy making in India and how public communication plays a role in it."
Congratulating Rahul Kashyap on this incredible achievement, Sarvesh Tiwari, Founder & Managing Director, PR Professionals, said, "It is a matter of great pride for our entire team. I extend my best wishes to Rahul Sir for bagging this prestigious fellowship."
Rahul Kashyap has over two decades of experience in journalism, public affairs and management consultancy. A Jawaharlal Nehru University alumnus in International Relations, he started his career with Press Trust of India and left as Principal correspondent to join TV Today. Thereafter, he was South Asia Editor & Head of Media for Greenpeace International. Before joining Smile Foundation as Country Manager - Communication, Kashyap was Director at StratSol, a think tank.
He is currently serving as Chief Operating Officer at PRP Group of Companies. He has also served as governing body member of various colleges of University of Delhi, Delhi including Gargi College and Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women. He has contributed research papers for many books and is Special Invitee of the Researchers Association for Study on Korea (RASK).
