Novotel Goa Resorts & Spa introduces cashew trail

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): The perfect addition to sweets and gravies alike, cashews are a flavourful jewel embedded deeply into Goan culture.

Inspired by the long and magnificent legacy of this humble but versatile fruit, Novotel Goa Resorts and Spa aims to take its guests on a journey beyond the beaches of Goa through its Cashew trail.

Delving into the world of cashew and tracing its journey from the farm to the table, this month-long festivity has been curated to offer an authentic experience filled with learning and leisure. The trail includes a visit to NV Ecofarm, a 60-acre cashew farm located a couple of hours from Candolim, where visitors get an inside look into the complete process of growing, harvesting and preparing the fruit for different uses.

During the day-long trip, guests will learn to identify ripe apples ready for harvesting, indulge in the process of separating the nut from the fruit and try their hand at crushing apples to extract non-alcoholic cashew juice, called Niro, which they also get to taste.

The trail also includes personalised activities like making feni or roasting cashews and another highlight is a visit to a nearby facility to understand the different processes involved such as sorting and packaging for a variety of cashew nuts available in the market.

Ranju Singh, Complex General Manager Novotel Hotels & Resorts, Goa shared, "Our trail is targeted to the Novotel traveller, who is seeking unique destination experiences while on leisure or business. The trail gives an insight into the history of the fruit and also takes one through the process of production and end-uses. What leaves an indelible mark on the guest, is the vast expanse of cashew plantations that one will witness. The cashew fruit and nut have had major influences on the life of a Goan, and that is what inspires us."

This cashew trail is a fascinating opportunity for families to spend time together, offering a combination of activities for all age groups. One can look forward to exploring and learning about the various stages of the fruit along with adventurous activities and binge on traditional delicacies.

A full day cashew trail experience at the farm is priced at INR 3000 inclusive of GST per person. Transportation cost is additional.

Novotel Hotels, Suites & Resorts offers destination hotels designed as comforting and energizing places where guests can 'press pause' and take time to enjoy the moments that really matter. The brand's wide array of hotels, suites and resorts offer a multitude of services for business and leisure guests alike, including spacious, modular rooms with natural and intuitive design; 24/7 catering with nutritious choices; dedicated meeting spaces; attentive and proactive staff; family zones for the youngest guests; multi-purpose lobbies; and accessible fitness centres.

Novotel, which has over 530 locations in more than 60 countries is part of Accor, a world-leading augmented hospitality group offering unique experiences in 5000 hotels and residences across 110 countries.

For more information, please visit (https://novotel.accor.com/fr/france/index.shtml) (https://group.accor.com/en)

