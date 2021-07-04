Now get a free Amazon gift voucher when you take a Bajaj Housing Finance Limited Home Loan

You would like to read
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited, is offering customers a Home Loan loaded with features.
Customers can take advantage of current real estate prices and become homeowners on favourable terms. Now customers can also get an exclusive Amazon gift voucher worth up to Rs.10,000 when they avail of housing finance from the lender. Customers who fill the home loan application formon the BHFL website are eligible for this offer.
Exclusive Amazon gift voucher offer for customers who fill the home loan form online
Borrowers can benefit from an exclusive Amazon gift voucher worth up to Rs.10,000 by filling the form online on the BHFL website. The offer can be availed by applicants who fulfil both the conditions below.
Applies between June 21, 2021 and July 5, 2021
Gets their home loan disbursed by July 30, 2021
Applicants who borrow up to Rs.50 lakh get an Amazon gift voucher for Rs.5,000, and those who opt for a sanction higher than Rs.50 lakh get a voucher for Rs.10,000.
Over the last decade, the real estate market has maintained steady growth, with few truly opportune fluctuations that potential homebuyers could take advantage of. However, owing to market volatility amid the pandemic, real estate is now one of the best assets to invest in. Residential properties ranging between Rs.40 lakh and Rs.1.2 crore remain the most popular choices among buyers.
Here are the top reasons why now is a good time to take a home loan
Incredible deals
Currently, Bajaj Housing Finance home loan interest rates are at an all-time low. The RBI has steadily slashed the repo rate, causing lenders to offer affordable deals. As a result, borrowers can now avail of home loans at a sub-7% interest rate.
Reasonable property prices
Owing to the effects of the pandemic, developers have reduced property prices across the board. Experts believe the current prices are the lowest they will ever go, offering end-users a great deal. The market is so favourable that homebuyers can get ready-to-move-in homes at prices that were previously only offered on under-construction homes.
Sizable home loan sanction
Bajaj Housing Finance Limited offers a high-value loan to eligible applicants, both salaried and self-employed. With it, borrowers can buy ready-to-move-in homes, construct their dream home, or renovate an existing home. This credit facility serves as a one-stop solution for any home financing needs.
The sanction is easy to qualify for and has a simple application process too. Applicants need only meet basic eligibility requirements and furnish minimal documentation to apply successfully. With its digital processes, customers can avail of the Online Home Loan and get a digital sanction letter within minutes of applying. With a six-month validity, this letter makes it easier for homebuyers to finalise the property of their choice.
Competitive interest rates
To complement the current market, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited offers a competitive interest rate on home loans starting at 6.75%*. This nominal rate enables borrowers to purchase their dream home affordably.
The Bajaj Housing Finance Home Loan gives customers value-added features, easy online account management, and fast, hassle-free housing finance. Besides a cost-effective deal, they can also benefit from a special offer for shopping at one of India's largest e-commerce retailers.
Bajaj Housing Finance Limited is a wholly owned Bajaj Finance Limited subsidiary headquartered in Pune. It provides a range of finance solutions to individuals and corporate entities alike to construct and purchase residential and commercial properties. BHFL also extends loans for the renovation of real estate properties.
The HFC also offers loans against property, with which borrowers can meet their personal and professional financial needs with ease. Builders and developers can also obtain loans from Bajaj Housing Finance Limited to finance construction.
*Terms and conditions apply.
To know more, please visit, www.bajajhousingfinance.in.
