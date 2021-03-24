Now real-life couples to be featured in Whistlehouse Productions Media Pvt Ltd's 'Aapki Kahani, Aapki Zubani'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI/PNN): Kaal Bhairav Rahasya creative head Atul Kumar Sharma is coming up with a new show for his Production House - Whistlehouse Productions.

Atul Kumar Shama is an Indian creative head, content creator, and producer who is associated with popular television shows like Kaal Bhairav Rahasya Season 1 and 2 for Star Bharat, Vidya for colors.

Recently, he started his own Production House named Whistlehouse Productions Media Pvt ltd which is coming up soon with a Hindi Film and a youtube show. YouTube show " Aapki Kahani Aapki Zubani " where the couple will share their love story and Whistlehouse will make a Film on it.

Talking about the same, Atul said, I'm very excited about 'Aapki Kahani Aapki Zubani.' It is a very new and unique concept where the movie will be based on real stories. It's an unexplored area and I hope we make it audience-specific, their love and support is all we need, because Pre-wedding videos are old fashioned now, and this new concept is going to make more demand since there will be a proper director, writer, and other crew members working professionally to give the couples a celebrity feel.

Further details about the show are still awaited.

