NPST strengthens its Executive team by onboarding Prashant Vaddadi Rao as Chief of Business Operations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 (ANI/SRV): NPST has grown in leaps and bound in last few years riding on the fintech wave and the demand originating from UPI ecosystem. It has taken decisions at right time to capture the market share and build stronger business model in the payment industry with UPI as backbone. This growth has not only been overwhelming but also brings in bigger responsibility of building internal organisation. We believe that the growth cannot always be calculated by the numbers in P & L or headcount but its ability to create and establish the brand in the higher segment as and when it grows. While it has already paved the way to build friendly, culture rich and progressive work environment, it is imperative that we have a strong leader who can drive the organisation growth internally.

NPST has taken a quick step in this direction and brings Prashant Vaddadi Rao as a Chief of Business Operations who will add expertise in scaling the organisation. This move will strengthen the growth process and provides flexibility to management in adding more business to its growing order book.

Prashant will further strengthen business operations and focus on transformation of the organisation culture to meet today's business needs. His objective will be to equip the workforce with an enabling environment to support their growth and contribution through an employee focused platform that provides ability to think beyond their boundaries and excel in the fields employee wish to.

An inspiring and motivational C- Level executive with first-rate interpersonal skills and holding the ability and passion to develop the vision of any company he manages. An IIM, Kozhikode professional with leadership development program and Master's in Business Administration from NIM, he holds experience in scaling startups and SME for over two decades.

With past experience in Strategy, Operations & Client Support, he has depth of knowledge in team building and business requirement. As a key strategist, he oversees Client Relationship, Business Operations, People & Culture. He has earned a reputation of being a leader who believes in "People Enabling" over People Management and a proven track record of building efficient operations.

"I am excited to join NPST at this time of growth and help structure the company for long-term success. Re-engineering business operations and focusing on transformation is the goal that we intend to achieve. NPST is at a rapid growth phase and balancing this to align with individual successes and growth is a priority that the organisation is gearing up for." said Prashant Vaddadi Rao.

Prashant has past experience with companies like Spanco, Nexsales Solutions, LivePixel Technologies and CurveTomorrow, and he brings on board the Leadership role that will execute workable and scalable models.

Network People Services Technologies Limited is in the business of providing Digital Payments solutions to banks, financial institutions, and Merchants. NPST is an authorized Merchant Payment Service Provider, approved by NPCI, acquiring merchants, and providing payment applications to users across various segments. They also serve as Fintech partners to banks and financial institutes operating as Technology Service Providers (TSP), providing a certified digital payment solution including Mobile Banking, IMPS, Bhim UPI, and Wallet platform.

