BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22: Nu Skin India, the India arm of Nu Skin Enterprises, a global direct-selling beauty and wellness company operating in nearly 50 markets worldwide and driven by a strong purpose-led philosophy, has announced its partnership with The Akshaya Patra Foundation to support mid-day meals for government and government-aided school children in India. Through this collaboration, The Nu Skin Force for Good Foundation has provided support of approximately Rs. 47.5 lakh, enabling 700,000 mid-day meals for more than 3,000 students during the project period. In addition, Nu Skin India will further strengthen the partnership by contributing towards mid-day meals through the sale of its Pharmanex wellness products in India, including LifePak Elements, a daily nutritional supplement, and Optimum Omega, an omega-3 supplement that supports key areas of daily wellness.

The India partnership also builds on Nu Skin's global commitment to child nutrition. Through its Nourish the Children initiative, Nu Skin has reached the milestone of 900 million meals purchased and donated since 2002, supporting children in need through third-party charity partners around the world. The Akshaya Patra Foundation, a direct implementation partner for the Government of India's PM POSHAN initiative, previously called the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, serves hot and nutritious mid-day meals to over 2.35 million children every school day across 25,000+ government and government-aided schools across India. Speaking on the partnership, Chandramoorthy Thirukannapiran, General Manager, Nu Skin India, said: "At Nu Skin India, we believe that growth must be anchored in purpose. The Force for Good spirit is central to who we are, and our partnership with The Akshaya Patra Foundation allows us to bring that commitment to life in India. Through this collaboration, we are supporting children's nutrition and education while contributing meaningfully to the communities around us.

What makes this partnership even more meaningful is the opportunity for our India community to be part of this purpose-led journey through our Pharmanex-linked giving initiative. Every unit sold of select Pharmanex wellness products during the project period will contribute towards the cost of a mid-day meal, helping bring wellness and purpose together in a way that reflects the heart of Nu Skin India." Shridhar Venkat, CEO, The Akshaya Patra Foundation, said: "The best partnerships are built on shared conviction and not just resources. Nu Skin's support of nourishing 700,000 meals directly fuels learning aspirations for thousands of children and reflects our vision that no child should be deprived of education due to hunger. Our work is scalable with stability. We have built the operational capacity to deliver nutrition safely and consistently to millions of children, and partners like Nu Skin help us reach more students while maintaining the rigour we've always insisted upon. This is how you create lasting impact. Through this partnership, we are moving closer to our goal of a well-educated and well-nourished India, which is the true foundation of a developed nation."

Through this collaboration, Nu Skin India continues to strengthen its commitment to purpose-led growth in India, aligning its business with meaningful community impact. The partnership underscores the company's focus on contributing to child nutrition and education while reinforcing its broader vision of building a healthier, more empowered future for communities across the country. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)