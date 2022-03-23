Nupur Recyclers ropes in Go Green Enviro to design and accelerate effective ESG initiatives

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nupur Recyclers, a leader in metal scrap processing and recycling, has partnered with Go Green Enviro, an ESG consultancy firm, to lead ESG practices that are integrated into the company's internal operations, as well as assist the company in Decarbonization, earning substantial carbon credits and achieving net-zero emissions over time.

Go Green Enviro will play a key role in identifying innovative projects and partnerships, developing go-to-market strategies for Nupur Recyclers' sustainability service offerings, and assisting in the development of future-proof businesses in the areas of sustainability with an equal focus on ESG initiatives. The company's efforts will be directed towards developing an effective ESG framework compliant with the BRSR (Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting) format. Nupur Recyclers has been contributing to the environment with its varied initiatives, from afforestation to the setting up of EV charging points to encourage electric mobility adoption. Go Green Enviro will help further accelerate these initiatives with a focus on social impact.

Delhi-NCR-based Go Green Enviro is an independent consultancy firm offering high-tech services in the fields of ESG, Sustainability, Carbon Credits, ISO etc. With over 10 years of experience in Sustainability, Decarbonization, GHG Emissions, Environmental Footprints. Go Green Enviro has been associated with companies like Coca-Cola, DLF, HCL, Triveni, etc.

Commenting on the collaboration, Rajesh Gupta, Founder, Nupur Recyclers, said, "We are delighted to be associated with Go Green Enviro. Our alliance today reflects our shared values of sustainability and environmentally friendly initiatives. We are confident that experts from Go Green Enviro will play a significant role in steering our various ESG initiatives in the right direction as well as in guiding us in our efforts towards socio-environmental responsibility. We are committed to expanding our footprint in a sustainable manner and enhancing our efforts to promote eco-friendly behaviour among our people-employees, partners, and customers-through corporate and individual initiatives."

A representative from Go Green Enviro, stated, "We are excited to join hands with Nupur Recyclers, a company with a strong vision of significantly contributing to the preservation and enhancement of the quality of life and the environment. We've been working with various companies and helping them achieve their goals for more than 10 years, and now we are excited to share our vast experience and help stimulate Nupur Recyclers' growth trajectory. We are looking forward to working for the betterment of the company in order for it to reach new heights while making meaningful contributions for the natural and social environment."

Nupur Recyclers is a leading metal scrap processing and recycling company in India. Incorporated in 2018-2019 by Rajesh Gupta and Anoop Garg, Nupur Recyclers is a leading importer and processor of ferrous and non-ferrous metal scrap. The company is associated with shredders and floatation plants in Europe and the USA for the import of substances such as shredded zinc scrap, zinc die-cast scrap, Zurik SS scrap, and aluminium Zorba grades. Under the leadership of the founders, the company witnessed significant growth Y-o-Y in revenue in FY 2020-21 when it clocked INR 105.98Cr and is expected to record more than 50 per cent growth this fiscal year.

