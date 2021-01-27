Nupuur Patil - Celebrity nutritionist who lost 30 kgs helps others achieve fitness

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI/SRV Media): There are several misconceptions concerning the word diet, fitness and health. Celebrity nutritionist Nupuur Patil is dedicated to bridging the knowledge gap for people and changing the perception of the word diet.

She is an athlete who herself lost 30kgs by following the diet plan she prescribes to the people. Her clientele includes politicians, Bollywood celebrities, cricketers, sportspersons, and kids. Furthermore, she also caters to homemakers, corporate professionals, senior citizens and people from all walks of life.

She believes that diet is perceived as something with a lot of rules, regulations, prohibition etc when it doesn't necessarily have to be that way. She also advocates that positive light so that people are motivated to eat right and stay healthy because it makes them feel better and not because they have to. Nupuur Patil strives towards assisting in weight loss along with other goals as a byproduct.

Nupuur Patil is a staunch believer of sustainable holistic nutrition that is a home-made balanced meal. According to her, a lot of people also think that diet is made up of boring and tasteless food that one can't really cherish but must endure.

Diet food does not necessarily mean low fat, salads, excess of raw vegetables, or bland, boring and boiled food. It can very well mean eating balanced, home-cooked meals. Delicious Indian ingredients and dishes like rice, poha, paratha and ghee are included in the diet plan and provided on a daily basis. With Nupuur Patil's diet plan, a lot of clients have also found relief from diseases such as PCOD, PCOS, diabetes, arthritis, blood pressure, weakness and other lifestyle diseases.

"I would request you all to change your mindset about the word diet. Delicious home-cooked meals and your favourite childhood dishes should be the ideal diet food for you. Through my diet, a lot of clients have also found relief from various chronic and seemingly incurable diseases. I also have a huge group of happy moms who thought losing weight post-pregnancy was impossible. I always strive to bridge that gap of knowledge for my clients and followers that diet does not mean staying hungry or starving. It is about eating the right thing at the right time," said Nupuur Patil.

Nupuur Patil is the granddaughter of Ex-MP Yashvantrao Gadakh Patil and the niece of Cabinet Minister Shankarrao Gadakh Patil. Brought up in a simple middle-class family, her parents always taught her to believe in herself. She says she was extremely close to her father who taught her important life lessons. Her father was the reason she indulged in activities that kept her physically fit.

She believes the athletic genes she inherited from her father have helped her make a difference. Furthermore, her mom was the one to introduce her to the world of fitness and exercise. About her role as a nutritionist, she says that just eating home-cooked meals is not enough, there's a lot that goes into the process. A nutritionist helps with that effectively. Diet is all about having a healthy relationship with food. It should be sustainable holistic nutrition complemented by sustainable exercise.

Apart from being a nutritionist, she is also a runner, cyclist and an open water swimmer. She is currently training to participate in the world's toughest competition - the Ironman which she aims at completing this year. She is a social media fitness influencer and is most active on Instagram. She has also been a motivational speaker at several events not only about fitness but also about mental health. She is an advocate of holistic well-being and health that derives from body-mind wellness.

