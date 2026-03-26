Nura Sleep has been honored with the prestigious "Best Orthopaedic Mattress of the Year" award at the House of Lords, UK Parliament, in an event hosted by the UK Asian Business Council.

PNN London [UK], March 26: The award recognizes Nura Sleep's commitment to improving sleep quality through orthopaedic innovation and its strong impact on customer well-being. Bradford-based Nura Sleep, founded less than two years ago by director Mr. Mamit Agarwal, was awarded Best Orthopaedic Mattress of the Year at a ceremony held at the House of Lords. The company has rapidly established itself as a trusted brand in sleep solutions, addressing common issues such as back pain, neck stiffness, and poor sleep posture. Mr. Mamit Agarwal said what makes this recognition even more meaningful is the strong trust of its customers, with 98% reporting significant improvementt in sleep quality, comfort, and overall well being. This overwhelming positive feedback highlights the brand's effectiveness in delivering real, measurable results.

Addressing the audience at the event, Mamit Agarwal spoke about the vision behind Nura Sleep and the importance of sleep as a foundation for overall wellbeing. Mr. Mamit Agarwal was inspired to start Nura Sleep by the realization that poor sleep and constant back, neck, and shoulder pain were affecting people's daily energy, focus, and productivity. He identified a gap in effective sleep solutions and set out to build an orthopaedic mattress brand focused on providing proper support, relieving pain, and enabling truly restorative sleep. This belief inspired him to launch Nura Sleep as a complete orthopaedic mattress brand. "Receiving this recognition at the House of Lords is truly humbling," said Mr Mamit Agarwal, Founder of Nura Sleep.

He also extended thanks to Baroness Arlene Foster for hosting the event and to Lord Peter James Weir Northern Ireland's Minister of Education for presenting the award. The event was attended by distinguished leaders including John Le Fondre, Vinamra Shastri, Andrew Grocock, Taha Coburn Kutay, Sudeep Sakalle, along with other Members of Parliament and prominent business leaders, further highlighting the global recognition of the brand. Nura Sleep is a modern orthopaedic mattress brand focused on enhancing sleep quality, physical recovery, and overall well being. Built on the belief that quality sleep is the foundation of a productive life, the brand combines ergonomic design with advanced materials to deliver superior comfort and support.

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