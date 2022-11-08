Nutrilite by Amway to be the official Co-Powered by Partner of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) is all set to take the world of cinema by storm.

Co-Powered by the world's No. 1 selling vitamins and dietary supplements brand Nutrilite by Amway, the annual award ceremony will pay tribute to the stalwarts of the Entertainment and Film Industry in India.

Founded in the year 1959, Amway has truly come a long way. Today, it is one of the leading FMCG direct-selling companies in India, with close to 25 years of operations in the country, consistently working towards creating a robust ecosystem of health, fitness, and beauty.

Amway is a spirited supporter of the government's vision of Make in India, empowering and helping people live better, healthier lives by offering world-class quality products.

DPIFF, too, shares the same philanthropic spirit. Every year, the organisation comes up with activities geared towards spreading awareness about environmental and social issues. The promotion of Swadeshi through the Vocal for Local campaign is an attempt to improve economic growth, offer employment in society, and spread the idea of self-sustenance.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 under the support of Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, Co-powered by Nutrilite by Amway to be held on 20th February 2023 in Mumbai.

(www.youtube.com/watch?v=ryK5jovFUL8)

For 2023, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival has endeavoured to embark on a journey through the annals of the silver screen, aiming to highlight the theme of Cinematic Tourism. The prestigious platform plans to honour the diversity of India with an evening of revelry that will feature cultural splendour from all corners of the nation, while saluting the spectacular talent of the land.

Speaking on the association, Ajay Khanna, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Amway India Expressed, "We are privileged to be associated with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 as the 'Co-Powered by Partner'. For over 60 years, Amway has been instrumental in empowering millions of people to lead a healthy life by offering quality nutrition products from our flagship brand Nutrilite, the world's No. 1 vitamins and dietary supplements brand. This partnership brings the two best and most trusted brands together. As we stand for quality, we see a great synergy with DPIFF which celebrates brilliance in Indian cinema and encourages aspiring youth to thrive, helping them live better lives."

DPIFF CEO Abhishek Mishra Expressed, "I am very excited to have Nutrilite by Amway as our Co-Powered by partner for the award ceremony in 2023. The company's vision of national and global health is extremely commendable, and we at DPIFF are in awe of the ecosystem of well-being that they are promoting. Additionally, DPIFF shares Amway's support of Make in India. The combination of our initiatives brings forth a world of holistic and creative development that I can't wait to experience."

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival is India's only independent international film festival, and it is on a mission to toast the work of aspiring, young, independent, and professional filmmakers.

DPIFF aims to felicitate those artists of the film fraternity who have put in their hard work and have shown true promise, along with the dedication to excel.

The mission, as always, is to cultivate and promote the art and science of film through education and cross-cultural awareness. The team believes that the medium of cinema as well as TV series are artforms that hold the power to bridge cultures and illuminate the universality of the human experience.

For more information on Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023, you may visit (www.dpiff.in)

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)