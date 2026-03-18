Nutrillion to Launch Revolutionary Personalized Nutrition Mobile App on March 19, Celebrating Founder's Day of Dr. Rishabh Verma

VMPL New Delhi [India], March 18: India's emerging personalized nutrition platform Nutrillion, a brand under Nutrivison Wellness and Genetics Private Limited, has announced the official launch of its much-anticipated Nutrillion Mobile Application on March 19, 2026. The date also marks Founder's Day, celebrating the birthday of Dr. Rishabh Verma, Founder and Managing Director of the company. The launch represents a major milestone in Nutrillion's mission to transform preventive healthcare in India by integrating personalized nutrition, genetics, and modern technology into a single digital ecosystem. The mobile application aims to provide individuals with science-driven nutrition guidance based on their unique biological and lifestyle profiles, making precision nutrition accessible to a wider population.

From Adversity to Innovation: The Journey Behind Nutrillion The announcement also highlights a powerful entrepreneurial journey led by Dr. Rishabh Verma, who spent the last three to four years navigating one of the most challenging phases of his professional life while building the foundation of Nutrillion. During this period, Dr. Verma faced severe financial constraints, emotional pressure, and industry skepticism while working relentlessly to establish a platform that could bridge the gap between traditional nutrition advice and modern genetic science. Despite these obstacles, he continued to pursue his vision with resilience and unwavering faith, drawing strength from spiritual philosophy and the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, which played a significant role in shaping his mindset during difficult times.

What began as a bold idea is now emerging as a scalable health-tech platform aimed at redefining preventive healthcare through personalized nutrition. Nutrillion Mobile App: Bridging Genetics and Nutrition The upcoming Nutrillion Mobile App will function as a comprehensive digital platform designed to help individuals understand their health through the lens of nutrigenomics and personalized nutrition science. The platform will enable users to: -Access personalized nutrition insights tailored to their biological needs - Understand how genetics influence metabolism, lifestyle, and disease risk - Receive structured guidance from nutrition professionals - Track health progress through evidence-based nutritional frameworks - Participate in programs focused on preventive health and wellness optimization

- By combining data-driven health insights with professional nutritional guidance, Nutrillion aims to simplify complex genetic and nutritional science into actionable lifestyle strategies. Expansion Roadmap: Phase 2 and Phase 3 The mobile application launch marks Phase 1 of Nutrillion's long-term strategic roadmap. Over the coming months, the company plans to introduce Phase 2 and Phase 3, which will significantly expand the Nutrillion ecosystem. These upcoming phases are expected to include: Advanced nutrigenomics-based personalized health programs Expansion of clinical and functional nutrition services Development of professional certification and educational programs in genetics and nutrition Creation of a technology-driven community health platform Enhanced health analytics and digital wellness monitoring tools

Through these developments, Nutrillion aims to position itself at the forefront of the personalized healthcare and nutrigenomics revolution in India. Vision for a Disease-Free Society At the core of Nutrillion's mission lies a clear vision championed by Dr. Rishabh Verma -- to build a future where healthcare shifts from treatment to prevention. The company strongly believes that "one diet does not fit all." Each individual's genetic blueprint, metabolism, lifestyle, and environment play a critical role in determining the most effective nutritional approach. By leveraging nutrigenomics, personalized data, and scientific nutrition strategies, Nutrillion seeks to empower individuals and communities to take control of their health and significantly reduce the burden of lifestyle-related diseases.

Gratitude to the Community and Stakeholders On the occasion of the launch announcement, Dr. Verma expressed deep gratitude to the people who stood by him and the organization during its most challenging years. He acknowledged the unwavering support of team members, mentors, partners, early adopters, and well-wishers who continued to believe in the vision of Nutrillion even during periods of uncertainty. Their collective support, he noted, played a critical role in transforming a challenging entrepreneurial journey into a growing movement toward science-driven preventive healthcare. "This milestone is not just the launch of a mobile application," Dr. Verma said. "It represents years of perseverance, faith, and relentless dedication. Nutrillion is a mission to empower people with knowledge about their bodies and create a healthier society through personalized nutrition."

About Nutrillion Nutrillion is a personalized nutrition and health technology platform operating under Nutrivison Wellness and Genetics Private Limited, founded by Dr. Rishabh Verma. The platform focuses on integrating nutrition science, genetics, and digital technology to deliver precision-based health solutions that promote preventive care and long-term wellness. With its expanding ecosystem and innovation-driven roadmap, Nutrillion is emerging as a next-generation platform in the field of personalized nutrition and nutrigenomics. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)