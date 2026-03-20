India PR Distribution Bengaluru (Karnataka)/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20: In a major step towards strengthening youth financial literacy in India, Nuvama Wealth Management Limited (NSE, BSE: NUVAMA), one of India's leading integrated wealth management companies, has partnered with the National Finance Olympiad (NFO) to launch a comprehensive financial education program for students across government schools. The initiative, funded entirely by Nuvama as part of its CSR vision, aims to empower students from Grades 6 to 12 with essential knowledge of money, banking, savings, investment planning and prevention of financial frauds. Aligned with the spirit of International Day of Happiness, this partnership underscores the importance of financial literacy in fostering a future where students are not only financially knowledgeable but also empowered to make decisions that contribute to their long-term happiness and well-being.

In current phase, the program will reach 26,000 students across Karnataka, Maharashtra & Gujarat and is envisioned to expand into a long-term national initiative. Through this collaboration, Nuvama and NFO aim to equip India's youth with foundational money skills that will help them make informed financial decisions, build secure futures and stay protected from financial frauds. As part of the initiative, NFO has published co-branded study materials titled Finance Handbook Grade 6-8 and Finance Handbook Grade 9-12, which will be distributed to all participating students. These handbooks offer students age-appropriate and practical financial lessons. The partnership aligns with Nuvama's long-term vision of creating financially informed citizens by shaping students early in their education journey.

Speaking about the collaboration, Shiv Bidani, Co-founder of the National Finance Olympiad, said: "This partnership allows us to reach thousands of students who have limited access to structured financial education. By introducing these concepts early, we are helping build a generation that is financially aware, confident and equipped to navigate an increasingly complex financial world." With Nuvama's support and NFO's proven curriculum, this collaboration is set to become one of the most significant initiatives in India, empowering young students with the financial knowledge and skills they need to secure their futures. About NFO: The National Finance Olympiad (NFO) is India's largest and most impactful financial literacy program dedicated to students from Grades 1 to 12. Founded with the vision of making financial education accessible, relevant, and practical, NFO equips young learners with essential money management skills to navigate the increasingly complex financial world. With a footprint spanning over 500+ educational institutions across 100+ cities, NFO has rapidly become the preferred platform for introducing school students to a structured financial education curriculum. It aligns closely with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, supporting India's broader goals of enhancing life skills among students. The NFO program is backed by an advisory panel of eminent finance professionals and academicians, including IIM professors and industry leaders, ensuring academic rigour and relevance.

About Nuvama: Nuvama has built a strong foundation of trust and reputation in the Indian market over 30 years. As one of India's leading integrated wealth management firms, Nuvama oversees ₹4,61,954 Cr of client assets and caters to a diverse set of clients which includes 13+ lac affluent and HNIs and 4,700+ of India's most prosperous families, as of Q3 FY26. Nuvama offers wealth management solutions, covering investment advisory, estate planning, investment management, lending and broking services for individuals, institutions, CXOs, professional investors, and family offices. It also offers a wide bouquet of alternative asset management products and is a leading player in asset services and capital markets.

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