Nykaa Fashion's Autumn/Winter 2021 Collection celebrates The Revival Of Festive Dressing

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI/PNN): With the festivities just around the corner, we can't help but draw up our wishlists.
The much-awaited festive season is upon us, with plenty to look forward to.
At Nykaa Fashion, we are marking the season with a sense of opulence and revival. Keeping up with the evolving nature of festivities-and our wardrobes along with it-we reinterpret Indian-wear that combines craft with comfort.
Explore thoughtful curations across womenswear, menswear and accessories by the multi-brand fashion e-commerce platform.
Our vision brings together heritage weaves, impactful embroideries and staple occasion wear silhouettes in new-age traditional dressing that focuses on versatility. A juxtaposition of luxurious silks, solids with mixed prints, light layers and stacked jewellery reflect the old and new, comfort and glamour, fantasy and function. Shop by the season's hottest colours, top trends, most-loved brands or must-have crafts from the edit.
Whether you are looking for something feather-light to spend an entire day in or keen to go bold for a friend's upcoming wedding, choose from a traditional assortment or boho-inspired fusion styles. Embrace the saree in a new light this festive season and experiment with different drapes to showcase your own personal style-we've handpicked our favourite Benarasi, handloom, block printed and concept drapes for you.
Enhance the look with beaded, embroidered and decked add-ons that take your ensemble to the next level. Apart from chaandbalis, bangles and necklaces, we're eyeing oversized sunglasses and belt bags too. For men, dressing the part is easy in jewel tones, mixed prints or take it up a notch with chic sherwanis, saafas and classic accessories.
We are betting on separates like stylish dhoti sets and bundi jackets that can be taken from day to night. Find all this and much more from Nuhh, 6Y Collective, Ishnya, Gulabo Jaipur, trueBrowns, Manyavar and Abraham & Thakore among others.
Discover the entire festive autumn/winter 2021 range at (https://www.nykaafashion.com/lp/indianwear?pageType=nf-indianwear & amp;transaction_id=2ef2428da6f476821098dbf638a59ccf & amp;intcmp=nf-women-dweb,categories,1,indianwear)Nykaa Fashion
