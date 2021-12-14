Oakridge Bengaluru featured in top International Schools of Bangalore by Education World and Times Schools Rankings

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Oakridge International School, Bangalore is in news for two big recognitions that defines their significant role as an established premium IB institution in Karnataka.

The first one comes from Education World. As per the Education World India School Ranking Awards 2021-22, Oakridge International School, Bangalore has been conferred with the award of being among the Top 5 prestigious international day schools in Bangalore.

Education World is widely known to provide the world's largest and most in-depth school ratings and rankings survey based on field interviews with more than 11458 knowledgeable stakeholders in school education countrywide.

To uplift the happiness index further, Oakridge International School, Bangalore has also been ranked among the Top 3 International Schools of Bangalore, in the recent Times School Survey 2021-22. This is again a remarkable achievement because the school has been winning this position for the 2nd consecutive year in a row.

As a fact of the matter, Oakridge has been consistent in delivering highest quality education at par with the international standards of IB curriculum. Apart from the extensive and in-depth benefits of the IB curriculum, the other parameters were sports, cultural, extra-curricular and medical facilities, exchange programs and the survey had a good participation and feedback coming in from teachers, alumni, students and parents.

Despite the new way of virtual learning during the pandemic, Oakridge students have excelled in their board exams with the complete support from their teachers and parents. The school has achieved 100% pass rate in the IB Results 2021, over 30% of the students scored 40/45, and above with an average subject grade of 5.73, which is again higher than the global average of 5.19 this year. In comparison, MYP 5 showed the highest score of 56/56 and 27.5 percent of the students at 50 plus, which is a stellar result.

Oakridge International School, Bangalore focuses on delivering excellent education catering to the IB curriculum. With the focus on welcoming students with a global learning perspective, the school welcomes a great diversity in learning, beyond the regular academic learning methodology.

With age-appropriate learning approaches catering to early years, primary school, middle school and diploma programmes, the school advocates the principal ideology to 'Be Ambitious' for every child aspiring for a holistic development and become a global citizen. With all the disciplines of IB curriculum in place, the team of world-class academicians ensures that every child has a wide array of engaging programmes such as extra-curricular activities, sports and wellness, cultural activities, community service, literary workshops and much more.

While the year 2021 is winding up speedily, the dedication of every stakeholder's effort has reflected in the achievements and accolades treasure for Oakridge. To quote Ms. Pallavi Mishra, Principal, Oakridge International School, Bangalore, "Oakridge is all about striking the right balance of the head and the heart. We nurture our students to be future ready through a world-class faculty, trained in innovative teaching methods and advanced education technology. We prepare our children to excel in academics, sports and music while imbibing in them values of compassion and collaboration by creating a dynamic learning environment."

The holistic approach involves nurturing the quality of education through the IB philosophy thereby helping the students by connecting with their peers across the 76 Nord Anglia Schools. Oakridge focuses on creating compassionate future ready individuals who can bring about a positive change in the world through the ethos of best curriculum and life skills.

The lush green campus is in close proximity with the goodness of nature and all the state-of-the-art facilities, making Oakridge a second home for students, teachers and staff. The recognition definitely speaks about the consistent focus on excellence in academics and overall development of the students. The IB results and the student achievements in vivid areas of learning speak volumes about the exclusivity offered to students.

To know more about Oakridge Bengaluru School, visit (https://www.oakridge.in/bengaluru).

