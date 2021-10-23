Oakridge Bengaluru School Principal Pallavi Mishra Speaks on Future of Learning

You would like to read
- Oakridge International School students excel in IBDP Grade 12 results
- Changemakers from Oakridge International School Gachibowli honored at the most prestigious 2021 Diana Awards
- Manish Mishra stands in solidarity with Indian students in these tough times
- The uninterrupted learning experience at Oakridge International School Gachibowli, Hyderabad
- Students from Oakridge International School Gachibowli achieve phenomenal results in IB MYP and CBSE Exams
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): In its 29 States and 7 Union territories, India has a staggering 20 million schools with 315 million students. Almost two-thirds of these schools are government-run and need more focus on professional development for teachers, holistic learning methods for students and technological integration in all aspects of daily school life. The tie-up of 30 government schools in Delhi with IB (International Baccalaureate) is the beginning of this reformation of schools and can truly accelerate equity in education.
IB is designed to evoke curiosity in students about the world around them, thereby creating life-long learners. The curriculum is structured in a way that it exposes students to a wide range of activities, projects and experiences, that develop their personalities and prepare them for the competitive world ahead. Right from p.y.p (primary years programme), children learn to approach problem-solving in the design thinking method. Once a concept is introduced, it is researched, studied and understood through Maths, English and Science. Consequently, children develop a transdisciplinary approach very early on. This habit of scientific investigation is nurtured in m.y.p (middle years programme) through the global contexts and approaches to teaching and learning. In fact, the vertical alignment of the curriculum is quite an exception, what begins as a unit of inquiry in primary, evolves into the interdisciplinary unit and in d.p (diploma programme) it acquires a more formal structure through the extended essay and theory of knowledge. In other words, children are given several opportunities to explore and investigate a big idea in a structured manner with measurable outcomes. And in many ways, this form of learning provides the much-awaited reformation of the traditional Indian schooling system.
What is considered as extra-curricular in the traditional schooling system is embedded in the main academic curriculum and implemented via collaborative student-led initiatives. For instance, Oakridge Bengaluru's JMUN (Junior Model United Nations) event is a platform where students speak as country delegates and debate over a host of ongoing world issues from food crisis, to global warming and waste disposal. Events like these are one among the many in the IB way of learning, that nurture leadership, public speaking, and problem-solving skills in students
In the words of Ken Robinson (International Advisor on Education) "It is time for an education system that is "flexible", sees 'connections' between all types of knowledge and provides ample 'opportunities' for different ability groups and talents to flourish."
To know more about Oakridge International School and their IB Programme visit(https://www.oakridge.in/bengaluru)
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor