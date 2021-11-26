Oakridge International School Bangalore advocated the importance of children's rights on World Children's Day 2021

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): (https://www.oakridge.in/bengaluru) Oakridge International School Bangalore celebrated World Children's Day with a thoughtful message reinstating the importance of children's rights through a week long activity galore and a special assembly to showcase the celebration of a student's life.

World Children's Day was first established in 1954 as Universal Children's Day and is celebrated on 20th November each year to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improve children's welfare.

Since 1990, World Children's Day also marks the anniversary of the date that the UN General Assembly adopted both the Declaration and the Convention on children's rights.

Oakridge International School advocates, promotes and celebrates children's rights, translating into dialogues and actions that will build a better world for children. As an initiative to spread the vaccination drive awareness, the PYP students had a craft workshop held by the senior students where they made badges for their parents mentioning "I am vaccinated" and other origami crafts. The Senior kids were addressed by Dr. Ekta Ahuja (Head of Program Management - Discovery Services, Bangalore) on the topic - "What vaccines are and how do they work".

There was a special assembly that brought together all the young talents, on one stage. With music, dance and group choir song, there was a smile of pride on the face of every student. The theme of courage, bravery, humility and ambitious outlook was majestically depicted with the launch of the first every school mascot 'Oakleo' to represent the Oakridge vision.

To grace this occasion, Brian Cooklin - the Managing Director of Nord Anglia India, was present to inspire every student. He spoke about the need to impart global education that is more about students getting a wide number of opportunities to learn and showcase their potential at Oakridge. He wished every child a great future that involves progressive learning and holistic development in all areas.

Pallavi Mishra (Principal, Oakridge International School, Bangalore) shared the virtues of rights and responsibilities of every student that reflected in students' everyday life. She cheered all the Student Council members for their commendable contribution in uplifting the ethos of children's rights. Every Oakridger she believes create a legacy of success through their commitment towards holistic learning.

